QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame senior offensive lineman Ethan Kite had to take a break from preparing for the Raiders football team’s upcoming game against Normal Community on Friday night to put on a different hat Tuesday.
Specifically, his baseball cap.
Kite took the mound for the QND baseball team in its season opener against Liberty on Tuesday evening and threw four shutout innings while helping the Raiders to an 8-0 victory at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
“It’s really weird. The whole year itself has been weird, but having to manage two sports, it seems like I never get time to really relax,” Kite said. “This is where I want to be, I want to be out here doing stuff. I’m glad we are playing and I’m ready to go on Friday, too.”
Kite walked the first batter he faced but turned around and struck out two of the next three along with a fielder’s choice. He finished with five strikeouts, three walks and two hits allowed during his four innings of work.
That start and recovery was what Raiders coach Ryan Oden expected to see out of his squad.
“It’s been a while. I knew we were going to have to shake off the nerves, I knew we were going to be a little anxious,” Oden said of what he expected from his team it its first game in nearly two years. “I thought some guys were pressing early, but once we got things going I thought we settled in a little bit.”
The Raiders (1-0) faced a dangerous situation in the second inning, with the Eagles loading the bases with no outs after two walks and a single surrendered by Kite. QND got out of the jam with no runs surrendered, however, with Kite even striking out a batter in the process.
“I was very happy with our defense, we have been very good defensively these last few weeks,” Oden said. “We just preach to our pitchers to pitch contact and let them hit it.”
Liberty again reached third base in the third inning after Ryan Hedrick led off the frame with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. After a groundout on the next at-bat, Liberty’s Karson Kasparie smoked a liner up the middle of the field but Raiders second baseman Jack Linenfelser made the catch and tossed to third baseman Brady Kindhart, who tagged out Hedrick for a lineout-throwout double play to end the inning.
“Linenfelser made a great play on that double play,” Kite said. “I put trust in those guys, I don’t have a problem throwing strikes and making the field work. Any time I need a double play or something, I’m confident they’re going to make the play for me.”
After missing out on back-to-back opportunities to score in the second and third innings, Liberty coach Robby Young said his team was deflated.
“The first couple of innings we were competing, but then the energy kind of went down towards the end,” Young said. “The second inning, when we had the bases loaded but couldn’t score, I could just feel the momentum and the energy went down.”
While Linenfelser and the infield flashed the glove, Tucker Tollerton brought the wood. Tollerton hit an RBI single in the first inning to give QND a 1-0 advantage, then blasted an RBI double in the second to put the Raiders ahead 3-0. Tollerton nearly ended the game early in the fifth inning with a deep fly ball with the bases loaded and the Raiders ahead 7-0, but the wind held the ball up and allowed the outfield to make the catch and Tollerton had to settle for a sacrifice fly.
“Tucker has been seeing the ball well the last couple of weeks,” Oden said. “He’s kind of got in the groove. The kid is figuring it out right now.”
Tucker finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Linensfelser also recorded three RBIs while going 1 for 2 with a walk.
The Eagles had their final 14 batters retired after Hedrick’s single to lead off the third, never threatening to score again.
“We were on our heels a lot,” Young said. “We weren’t anticipating things, we were reacting to things, and in this game of baseball if you react it’s over, it’s behind you. We just weren’t aggressive enough in some situations.”
Ben Kaspaire had a perfect three innings of relief after taking over for Kite in the fifth, striking out three batters in the process.
“He’s probably going to start next week, but I wanted to knock some rust off of him today,” Oden said of Kaspaire. “He’s just getting better and better for us. I expect him to be one of our top two guys in the rotation.”
Both Liberty and QND will grow quite a bit over the coming weeks, particularly when most of the Raiders players are allowed to focus on one sport. Until then, they will do their best to keep winning whenever they take the field.
“Wherever I am at the time, I’m going to focus on that,” Kite said. “My love is baseball so I’m always going to have it in the back of my mind and I want to see this team win a state title, so I’m going to push these guys. Coach O has high expectations of us, so we are going to do what we can do and move on.”