BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Playing for the second time in four days, the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team blitzed Beardstown with six first-half goals and invoked the mercy rule seven minutes into the second half, coming home with an 8-0 victory.
Lia Quintero scored the first three goals for the Raiders (10-0-1), the first two coming off rebounds. She banged in the rebound of an Audrey Henkenmeier shot, and moments later, Ellie Peters hit the post and Quintero cleaned it up. Her third goal came off an Anna Keck assist.
Keck, Lauryn Peters and Ellie Peters each scored to make it 6-0 at half.
Eva Dickerman scored on a header off a corner kick with 33 minutes to play, and Avery Keck added the final goal, Aly Young posted the shutout, the eighth this season for the QND defense.