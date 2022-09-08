QUINCY – The second half was a time of opportunity for the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders.
After a sluggish start in the first half, the QND boys' soccer team seemed to find its footing near the goal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY – The second half was a time of opportunity for the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders.
After a sluggish start in the first half, the QND boys' soccer team seemed to find its footing near the goal.
However, the Raiders were unable to put one in the net in a 1-0 loss to Springfield at Advance Physical Therapy Field on Thursday night.
“I told the guys the difference between us tying this game or losing this game was us finishing one. They were able to finish one and unfortunately, tonight we weren’t, despite having a couple of good looks,” QND head coach Greg Reis said.
The match’s lone goal was scored by Springfield’s Evan Carrell early in the seventh minute. The sophomore forward put one in on a header directly on a pass from a fellow Senator.
“I thought we fell asleep at the back post and a guy got a free header and we had our numbers back so that was a little disappointing on our defensive end,” Reis said. “Other than that, I thought the guys played really well.”
The Senators continued to take control of the match’s time of possession in the first half following Carrell’s goal. Notre Dame goalkeeper Max Frericks accounted for a few saves in the half as Springfield kept the pressure on.
However, the Raider defense stepped up in the second half, giving the team more offensive chances. QND had many crossing opportunities from players, like senior forward Tanner Anderson, but couldn’t quite get one past the Senator goalkeeper as time ticked down.
After Thursday’s loss, Quincy Notre Dame (6-2) will have a quick turnaround as it hits the road Saturday afternoon. The Raiders will travel to face Normal Community before taking another quick turnaround to play Chatham Glenwood at Illinois College in Jacksonville Monday.
QND will play its next nine of ten scheduled matches away from home against a lineup that doesn’t give the Raiders any easy wins.
“I told the guys if they’re looking for an easy bounce-back game, we don’t have one for six or seven games and maybe not really until the end of the season,” Reis said.
“Luckily for us in high school soccer, there’s no state championship in September, it happens in October, so we’ll be able to learn a lot and see what we’re made of going through the next seven, eight games.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.