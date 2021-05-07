QUINCY — The bats of the Quincy Notre Dame softball team have officially woken up.
The Raiders combined for 12 hits to score 10 runs in a 10-0 victory over Central on Friday at the Backyard, the third straight game QND has cored at least 10 runs and finished a game early.
After suffering two losses last Saturday, Raiders coach Eric Orne thinks his girls have shown up with a different attitude at the plate.
“I think it’s an aggressive approach,” Orne said. “We have a lot of slap hitters who get on base and create a lot of chaos, and once that happens it allows the rest of our lineup, like Abbey Schreacke and Eryn Cornwell and Katie Cowan, to just kind of sit back and get a pitch they can try to groove.
“I think right now there’s a little confidence when they stand in the batters box.”
That confidence is spilling onto the defensive side, too. Cornwell pitched another gem, allowing just three hits and one walk over five innings of work, and he was backed up by some strong defensive plays from Schreacke at shortstop and the Raiders outfield.
“Eryn did a great job on the mound tonight, she got ahead,” Orne said. “On defense, Abbey Schreacke made a couple of nice plays and Kailey Wall made a couple of nice plays in center field. Those are things we count on, and that’s what good teams do.”
Lindsey Fischer led QND at the plate with a 2 for 3 line including two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Haley Schertel went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Cornwell was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Karlee Marlow went 2 for 2 for the Panthers, recording two of their three hits, and Haley Cramer had the other hit with a 1-for-2 line. Cramer also took the loss, giving up 12 hits and nine earned runs.
“We’re playing well,” Orne said. “The kids are excited to be in the dugout and be on the field. The more you can play when you have that good feeling, the more you want to play.”
The Raiders get a chance to avenge one of their losses from last Saturday up next, hosting Hardin Calhoun in their first game of a triangular at QND on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“We let a game that we had a five-run lead get away from us. I told them, ‘If you don’t want to come to the ballpark and get fired up for that, then you don’t want to be here,’” Orne said. “We have addressed it and we are ready to go.”