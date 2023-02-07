MENDON, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame left the city for gravel roads on Tuesday night for a boys basketball game face off against West Central conference foe Unity.
The Raiders conquered with a 54-35 win to win its fifth straight game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MENDON, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame left the city for gravel roads on Tuesday night for a boys basketball game face off against West Central conference foe Unity.
The Raiders conquered with a 54-35 win to win its fifth straight game.
Despite the 19-point difference in the end, the first half showcased an unforsaken future for the Raiders.
“Our game plan was to come in there and punch them in the mouth,” said Unity’s Cody Shaffer. “We came out swinging and it was a close game throughout the entire first half.”
The Mustangs came out with energy, taking advantage of open lanes and adding defensive pressure to force missed shots out of QND.
Unity finished ahead after the first quarter by a 16-2 margin, and close behind after the second quarter at 29-27.
“We came out slow,” said QND’s Jake Hoyt. “It's kind of how we’ve been all season, coming out of the locker room acting like we’re going to win the game with no problems and then come out and get punched in the mouth.”
QND must have awoken the beast during their halftime break because they re-entered the game with their usual dominating presence, synergy and aggressive field goals.
“We didn't match their energy and their effort,” said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. “Once we finally did that, especially in the third and fourth quarter, defensively we were able to get some separation and walk out of here with a win — a hard fought win, but a W for us.”
Hoyt and Alex Connoyer led QND in scoring with nine points, followed by Josh Bocke and Charlie Lavery with eight points.
“We just picked it up and started playing together,” said Hoyt. “We became more connected and helped each other off the ball and created more pressure and turnovers.”
Shaffer and Melvin McMillen led in scoring with seven points for Unity.
“We came out with a ton of energy,” said Unity head coach Keith Carothers. “I thought we played hard all game long. We ran out of gas a little bit in the second half. QND is a tough matchup; they’re athletic in every position and obviously bigger than a lot of our guys.”
QND is ranked third and Unity is placed at seventh in the West Central Conference.
The Raiders overall record is 17-8, while the Mustangs are at 9-17.
Both teams return to action on Friday, with QND hosting Liberty and Unity traveling to West Prairie.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.