HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal boys tennis team hosted Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday in what essentially served as a warmup for both teams for tournaments later in the week.
The Raiders defeated the Pirates 7-2, with Hannibal winning both the No. 6 singles match and the No. 3 doubles match.
"We had a couple of close matches," Hannibal coach Jay Johnson said. "We played them closer than we did the first time and I've been pleased with our guys effort all year. We feel like we are improving."
QND No. 1 singles player Sean Robertson defeated Hannibal's Caden Cooke 10-1, while Raiders No. 2 Marko Cucuk defeated Hannibal's Karson Westhoff 10-2, QND's No. 3 Andrew Catalpa defeated Hannibal's Macen Mitchell 10-0, QND No. 4 seed Ian Paxton defeated Hannibal's Gabe Foster and QND No. 5 seed Colin Larson defeated Hannibal's Alaric Mefford 11-9.
A.J. Herrin was the lone Pirate singles win, defeating Mitchell Brecht 11-9 in the No. 6 matchup.
"They played solid," Raiders assistant coach Bob Catalpa. "We had a tough one at No. 6, but he was up a couple of spots. They had really good matches overall and we are happy with the way that they played."
The Raiders No. 1 doubles team of Cucuk and Catalpa defeated Hannibal's duo of Mitchell and Westhoff 10-1, and QND's No. 2 doubles team of Paxton and Larson defeated Hannibal's duo of Cooke and Mefford 10-7.
"Our No. 2 doubles team started off a little slow, but they have come back," Catalpa said. "No. 1 doubles played well from the start."
Hannibal got a win in the final doubles match with their No. 3 team of Foster and Herrin defeating Brecht and Spencer Arnold 8-2.
QND has two tournaments on the horizon, with the Triad/Metamora/Chatham tournament on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and the Glenwood Titan Invite on Saturday morning.
"Hopefully today is warming us up for tomorrow," Catalpa said. "Then, we'll probably take light days (in practice) on Thursday and Friday to get ready for Saturday."
Hannibal also has two upcoming tournaments. The Pirates will compete in the North Central Missouri Conference tournament at Fulton on Wednesday at 9 a.m., then on Friday they will compete in the individual district tournament at Wentzville Liberty.
"Our technique has gotten better," Johnson said. "We work on it a lot in practice and have improved our technique. We feel like that will continue into the conference tournament tomorrow and districts on Friday."