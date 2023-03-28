QUINCY -- Tuesday's game between Quincy Notre Dame and Palmyra came down to making in-game adjustments and limiting mistakes.
QND did both of those things better than Palmyra, leading to a 10-2 win for the Raiders over its cross-state opponent from the Show-Me State.
The Raiders also capitalized on the basepaths, stealing eight bases and advancing on Palmyra errors.
"Anytime you have a pitcher you haven't seen before, the first time through the lineup can be a challenge," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "So our guys are experienced and they see what the pitcher is trying to do to get them out (and talk about it). They've done a good job."
During the first two innings, it looked like it may be a pitcher's duel between QND right-hander Evan Kenning and Palmyra right-hander Ethan Tallman.
That's when walks and defensive miscues came back to bite Palmyra, starting with a RBI triple from Colin Kurk to drive in Michael Stupavsky.
Later on in the inning, Brady Kindhart hit a grand slam to increase the Raiders lead to 5-0.
"We gave them way too many outs when they got that grand slam," said Palmyra head coach Brandon Crisp. "Right before that, we let a ball get into short right field and then we took a bad route on another. Then we walked the No. 2 hitter to get the No. 3 and 4 hitters up. So it kind of snowballed on us from there."
Prior to the third inning, Ethan Tallman had retired six straight batters.
"Tallman over there is pretty good," Polak said. "After one time through the order with these guys, they kind of figured out where he was going and what he had as far as pitch selection. We were able to put some barrels on the ball and make some things happen."
Palmyra responded in the top of the fourth, starting with a leadoff walk from Raeson Miller, who was later driven in by Colby Cook.
Jon Lundberg scored on a passed ball after Cook's RBI to narrow QND's lead to 5-2.
"We talk to our guys all the time about hitting in certain counts and there was a 3-1 count," Crisp said. "(Cook) was looking for a certain pitch in a certain spot and he got it and put a good swing on it."
QND took advantage of a pair of Palmyra errors to score two runs in the fourth inning and knock Tallman out of the game in favor of Gavin Greving.
The Raiders added to their lead in the fifth inning when Alex Connoyer hit a two-run home run and Nolan Robb hit an RBI double to score Jack Linenfelser.
Kenning earned the win after going five innings with nine strikeouts; while allowing three hits, one walk and two earned runs.
"He pitched great today," Polak said. "He had nine strikeouts and one walk -- it was a huge difference. We needed that as a pitching staff. We struggled to throw strikes last night. Tonight, Evan did a fantastic job for us."
Dalton Miller came in to pitch two scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts, not allowing any base runners.
"Dalton is the ultimate leader on this team," Polak said. "He's a guy that is almost an extension of our staff. He's such a great person and a great player. We feel pretty comfortable with him coming in at the end."
Tallman went 3.2 innings and was the losing pitcher. He had two strikeouts; while allowing five walks, three hits and six earned runs.
"He was really good for the first time out," Crisp said of Tallman. "He got a little bit tired and lost some command."
Greving pitched the final 2.1 innings in relief for Palmyra. He had three strikeouts; while allowing two walks, two hits and three earned runs.
"He did an awesome job," Crisp said of Greving. "He came in for the heart of the order and did a really good job for us. We made some mistakes behind him. We got to shore that up."
Palmyra (0-2) will travel back to the Land of Lincoln for its next game, facing Quincy High School (1-0) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Crisp, who coached at QHS prior to coming to Palmyra this season.
"It will be fun to see those kids again," Crisp said. "I told them last year at our banquet that I hope they win every game except for the one we play them in. I'm hoping the rain stays off because I'm really excited to go back over there."
QND (4-1) will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting Highland (2-0) at 5 p.m.
The Raiders are in a stretch of four straight games this week, plus a doubleheader in Jacksonville this Saturday.
"This will put a test and our guys and on our pitching staff," Polak said. "I can't tell you how huge it was for Evan to come in and do what he did today and give us five innings."
