soccer9.jpg

Hannibal’s Kevin Westhoff (25) and QND’s Elliot Hendrian (7) try and head the ball during the Pirates game against the Raiders on Tuesday in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame returned home for the first time in 17 days on Tuesday after a seven-game stretch of road games that saw the Raiders go 3-3-1.

The home cooking was to QND's liking with the Raiders coming away with a 2-0 win over Jacksonville at Advanced Physical Therapy Field.

