QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame returned home for the first time in 17 days on Tuesday after a seven-game stretch of road games that saw the Raiders go 3-3-1.
The home cooking was to QND's liking with the Raiders coming away with a 2-0 win over Jacksonville at Advanced Physical Therapy Field.
Leo Cann scored both goals for the Raiders, one in each half. Channing Trevino had an assist on the second goal.
Up next for QND (5-5-1) is a home game against John Burroughs at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Strong second half for Hannibal leads to conference win
After a scoreless first half, Hannibal flipped the switch after halftime to come away with a 4-0 win over North Central Missouri Conference rival Moberly on Tuesday.
The Pirates had balanced scoring with Colton Dryden, Thomas Janes, Jared Locke and Graysen Crabill kicking in goals.
Chase Askew had two assists for Hannibal, while Bodie Rollins and Pearson Parker each had an assist.
Up next for Hannibal (6-2) is a road game against Canton (0-2) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.