QUINCY -- West Central Conference champion Quincy Notre Dame placed seven players on the All-Conference baseball team, including four First Team selections.
QND center fielder Tucker Tollerton was an unanimous First Team All-Conference selection.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 12:16 pm
The Raiders also put first baseman Dalton Miller, pitcher Tyler Dance and middle infielder Jack Linenfelser on the First Team.
QND had three players make the honorable mention team -- right fielder Colin Kurk, third baseman Brady Kindhart and outfielder/pitcher Jake Schisler.
Other unanimous First Team All-Conference selections included the Southeastern duo of Danny Stephens and Owen Rigg, the West Hancock duo of Alec Hymes and Luke Jacquot, Payson Seymour's Ashton Ertz, Illini West's Carter Chapin and Camp Point Central's Carter Eyler.
Rounding out the First Team selections were Rushville-Industry's Bennett Freteug, Camp Point Central's Conner Griffin, Mendon Unity's Cody Shaffer, Rushville-Industry's Macon Kessler, Mendon Unity's Avery Frese, Rushville-Industry's Wyatt Fowler and Illini West's Nick Bruns.
Other honorable mention picks included West Hancock's Gage Scott, Payson Seymour's Wyatt Neisen, West Hancock's Bryan Gerhardt, Liberty's Jackson Sims, Illini West's Colby Robertson, Illini West's Drake Mudd, Southeastern's Griffin Tippey, Camp Point Central's Cole Peterson and Illini West's Shawn Watkins.
QND went 8-0 in conference play and 35-1 overall, and will face Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A State semifinal at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Camp Point went 15-12 and fell to Routt 2-1 in the Class 1A Mendon Regional championship game.
Unity went 11-10 and fell to Central 3-2 in the Class 1A Mendon Regional semifinals.
Payson Seymour went 8-19 and fell to Routt 15-3 in the Class 1A Mendon Regional semifinals.
Liberty went 4-16 and fell to Payson Seymour 6-3 in the Class 1A Mendon Regional quarterfinals.
Southeastern went 10-14 and fell to Bushnell-Prairie City 10-0 in the Class 1A Bushnell Regional championship game.
Illini West went 15-15 and fell to Monmouth-Roseville 8-2 in the Class 2A Macomb Regional quarterfinal.
West Hancock went 16-10 and fell to Macomb 10-3 in the Class 2A Macomb Regional semifinals.
