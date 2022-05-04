QUINCY — Notre Dame parlayed a solid round of batting practice Wednesday afternoon into a four-inning, 15-0 rout of Southeastern that featured a variety of offensive highlights.
They included:
Grand slam home runs from Brady Kindhart (second inning) and Ben Kasparie (fourth inning).
A two-run, opposite field single by Dalton Miller in the second inning, when the Raiders sent 13 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs on eight hits.
Base hits from all nine starters.
Kasparie (3-for-4) scored three runs as did Kindhart, who drove in five.
“We had a really good BP after school and we carried that over to the game,” said QND shortstop Alex Connoyer, who drove in the game’s first run at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield on a sharp single to left field. “We’re seeing the ball well, and we got the job done with runners in scoring position.”
Head coach Ryan Oden concurred.
“For the most part, up and down the lineup the guys are getting good swings,” he said.
The Raiders (21-2 overall) have won 12 straight since a 9-6 setback to Beardstown on April 14. During that span, the QND pitchers have tossed six shutouts and allowed a total of 11 runs.
Ethan Rose made his first varsity start a winning one for QND. He struck out four, walked one, hit one batter and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third inning.
“We definitely re-focused after that one (Beardstown loss),” Oden said. “We just can’t roll into some place and expect the other team to roll over.
“Our pitchers are really locked in right now. Ethan did a great job for us. He made them put the ball in play, worked out of a little trouble, but really handled himself well.”
Kindhart tripled and homered in the 10-run second inning, when 10 of the first 11 Raider batters reached base.
“We’re rolling,” Connoyer said. “We hit a low in the middle of the season. I feel like we’re getting back up there and ready to make a postseason run.”
Weather permitting, the Raiders will face West Hancock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (at home) before co-hosting the Palmyra/QND Spring Baseball Slam at 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Marceline, Mo., and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday against Hannibal and St. Charles, Mo., respectively.
