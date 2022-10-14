GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame football team kept its playoff hopes alive with a much-needed road victory.
The Raiders ended their offensive drought in a big way, earning a convincing 48-0 win over Granite City on Friday night at Kevin Greene Field.
Notre Dame improved to 4-4 overall while the Warriors fell to 1-7.
The Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory.
Senior Jackson Stratton scored on a short run into the end zone early in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.
That ended QND’s streak of nine straight quarters without an offensive touchdown.
Quarterback Noah Lunt added a 1-yard TD in the second period before the Raiders kicked a field goal to lead 18-0 at the half.
Stratton broke loose on a 46-yard run to start the third quarter. Jordan Stickler capped the march with a 1-yard TD run to push QND to a 25-0 lead just 65 seconds into the period.
Notre Dame’s defense followed by scoring on a safety, on a tackle by Stratton and Connor McDowell, to go up 27-0 a short time later.
The scoring onslaught continued when Brock Wiley’s 2-yard touchdown run bumped the Raider advantage to 34-0.
Dalton Miller’s 2-yard scoring run built the QND lead to 41-0 early in the fourth quarter.
Cale Linenfelser added a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Raiders.
Notre Dame pitched its second shutout of the season.
QND will need another win to keep its postseason hopes alive when it finishes the regular season next Saturday at John Burroughs.
