CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team is headed back to the state tournament.
And the Raiders have stockpiled an abundance of momentum with an impressive postseason run.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team is headed back to the state tournament.
And the Raiders have stockpiled an abundance of momentum with an impressive postseason run.
That dominance continued as QND powered past Bloomington Central Catholic 5-1 in the Class 1A Super Sectional on Wednesday afternoon.
"Our players were really focused," QND coach Greg Reis said. "Once the whistle blew, they were all business and went right after it. We came out strong, built a big lead and kept pushing. I was very happy with our performance."
The Raiders now advance to the Illinois final four and are two wins away from their goal of winning a state championship.
"We had a heartbreaking end to our season last year and we set a goal this year to make it to the state tournament," Reis said. "We accomplished one of our goals, but our players want the big trophy at the end."
Notre Dame advances to play Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in East Peoria.
QND defeated Timothy Christian 1-0 on Oct. 1.
The Raiders are seeking their fourth state title in boys’ soccer.
QND (17-6-2) rattled off five straight postseason wins to reach the state tournament.
And each one came with the Raiders overpowering their opponent.
Bloomington Central Catholic finished its season with a 20-6-3 record.
Notre Dame came out strong again on Wednesday.
Junior Leo Cann connected for two first-half goals while senior Tanner Anderson scored on a penalty kick in between.
Anderson followed with his second goal to boost QND to a 4-0 halftime advantage.
Anderson recorded a hat trick after scoring his third goal two minutes into the second half. Cann assisted on the goal as the Raiders took a commanding 5-0 lead.
Notre Dame will now have a quick turnaround as it plays again Friday.
"Our guys are young and resilient," Reis said. "They are excited to be playing in the state tournament and they will be ready to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.