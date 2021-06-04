QUINCY — It took some creative thinking and rebooting before Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer coach Mark Longo and his staff could connect via FaceTime on an iPad to enable him to give the Raiders a pregame pep talk Friday.
Whatever he said from afar worked wonders.
Top-seeded QND dictated pace of play, threw shot after shot after shot at North Mac goalkeeper Melanie Gist and rolled to a Class 1A regional championship with a 7-0 victory at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
It’s the first regional title for any QND squad since the boys golf team won a Class 1A regional title last fall and only the second since the coronavirus pandemic threw the Illinois High School Association sports calendar into a tailspin.
“So good,” senior midfielder Ellie Peters said of the feeling of hoisting the regional plaque.
The top-seeded Raiders (14-1-1) advance to face second-seeded Warrensburg-Latham at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Third-seeded Pleasant Plains and fourth-seeded Pana square off in the other semifinal.
Pleasant Plains upset second-seeded Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-0 in double-overtime, while Pana knocked out top-seeded Williamsville 1-0.
The sectional championship is set for next Friday.
“We’ll come back Monday and get ready like we know how,” QND sophomore forward Lia Quintero said. “We don’t know much about our opponent since we haven’t played them, so we have to concentrate on ourselves and making sure we work hard.”
That was the pregame message from Longo.
In Evans, Ga., for the weekend to watch his son Anthony guide the Indian Hills Community College women’s soccer team in the NJCAA national tournament, Longo FaceTimed with the team from his hotel room and reminded them to play the way they knew how.
That is aggressive, opportunistic and confident.
“I thought we did that,” Peters said. “We played with more heart.”
QND didn’t crack the scoreless tie until 11 minutes elapsed in the first half when Sophie Gramke collected a rebound and nudged it out of the goalkeeper’s reach and into the net for a 1-0 advantage. Quintero made it 2-0 four minutes later when she took a feed from Peters and buried a right-footed bullet into the right side of the net.
“We focused on what we knew we needed to do and did it,” Peters said. “We took control when we needed to take control.”
Peters set up Quintero’s second goal with 18 minutes remaining in the first half, and Peters made it a 4-0 halftime advantage when she laced a shot from 45 yards out that sizzled under the crossbar for a goal.
The four-goal advantage could have been bigger had the Raiders not hit the posts three times and the crossbar once.
“We knew we needed to come out with intensity,” Quintero said. “The more we scored, the more energy we had.”
The Raiders put the finishing touches on the victory with three goals in the first three minutes of the second half, invoking the turbo clock. Quintero scored two of those goals and Eva Dickerman added the final one.
The defense surrendered just one shot as QND goalkeeper Aly Young touched the ball twice the entire game.
In the end, that meant the chance to celebrate postseason success.
“It felt good to be back in the postseason atmosphere and playing for something significant,” Quintero said.