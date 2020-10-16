QUINCY — A year ago, Lia Quintero and Jamie Steinkamp found themselves on opposite sides of the singles bracket with a chance to go head-to-head for a Class 1A girls tennis sectional championship.
The matchup between Quincy Notre Dame teammates and doubles partners never materialized.
It could this time around.
Quintero and Steinkamp both advanced to the semifinals of the Class 1A QND Sectional, being played at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park, and are one match away from guaranteeing someone from the host school takes the title.
First, they have to fight their way there.
Second-seeded Quintero will face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Semira El-Amin at 9 a.m. Saturday, while Steinkamp will take on top-seeded Agnes Cross of SHG. Quintero has beaten El-Amin in straight sets twice this season — at the Central Illinois Invitational and in a dual at SHG. Steinkamp lost to Cross in the same dual in straight sets.
“The conditions are going to be chilly and windy, just like they were today,” QND coach Theresa Quintero said. “You have to handle it to advance.”
Steinkamp advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jerseyville’s Libby McCormick after knocking off Lincoln’s Bailee Pineda 6-1, 6-2. Quintero earned a first-round bye and then defeated Rochester’s Ellie Dyer 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles action, both of the QND teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Olivia Ley and Zoey Arnold opened with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Macomb’s Kiley Daniels and Kylie Jacques before suffering a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 loss to SHG’s Sophie Reimers and Maddie O’Connor.
It was the fourth time this season Ley and Arnold went head-to-head with Reimers and O’Connor, and the duos ended up splitting the matches.
“Olivia and Zoey won the previous two matches,” Theresa Quintero. “They were pumped going in, and they won the first set.
“It was just too bad they lost, but they fought to stay in there.”
QND’s tandem of Evie Schuetz and Aly Young opened with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lincoln’s Lilly Van and Makayla Koehne before losing 6-1, 6-1 to Rochester’s Grace Petty and Hannah Tinder.