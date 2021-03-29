CAMP POINT, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle called her second timeout of the first set with her Raiders trailing Central 17-14 on Monday night.
Kvitle wasn’t happy with how her girls had played to that point against a dangerous Panthers team, and she let them know she was frustrated with the effort.
“They needed to wake up and they needed me to give them a little energy and a little higher expectations,” Kvitle said. “I feel like I’m pretty calm and I let the girls do what they do, but once something happens like that it’s like, ‘Alright. Now It’s time for me to get on you.’ I don’t want to get to that point, that’s not how I want to be, but it was one of those nights where they needed just a little more push from me and I gave it to them.”
Central eventually built a 20-16 lead but never led by more, as the Raiders ended the first set on a 9-1 run, then dominated the second set for a 25-21, 25-12 road victory.
“They pushed through, won the first game, then played a lot better in the second set,” Kvitle said. “They needed me to give them that push and get the momentum back on our side, then once it got on our side and we were a little more confident, they were like, ‘Well we can win this.’”
As she has been throughout the season, sophomore middle hitter Abbey Schreacke was a big factor for the Raiders (4-0). Schreacke recorded the kill that tied things at 20 in the first set, finished with the final kill in the second set and led the team with nine kills total.
It was the play from junior setter Maggie Drew, who finished with 15 assists, that really turned things around for QND. As she progresses throughout the season, Kvitle expects to see Drew continue to improve and gain confidence.
“Whenever you’re in a close game or at the end of the game, it’s up to the setter to try and make the right decision on who to set,” Kvitle said. “It’s kind of trying to differentiate what is the smart set, not necessarily the easy set. She did well tonight and she is getting better every game at differentiating that.”
Junior Karlee Marlow also had a good night facilitating for the Panthers with 16 assists while senior Kayleigh Fessler had an ace, five kills and four service points to lead Central offensively.