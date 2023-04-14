BEARDSTOWN, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame brought the thunder in the first game of the Tiger Showcase on Friday.
The Raiders bats exploded for a 19-0 victory over Carrollton in three innings.
QND sent 18 batters to the plate in the first inning to score 12 runs, highlighted by a three-run home run by Nolan Robb and a two-RBI double by Brady Kindhart.
Jake Schisler went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and two RBIs.
Robb went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs.
Jack Linenfelser went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Kindhart went 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Dalton Miller and Mason Winking each had an RBI.
Abram Weiwel earned the win on the mound after going three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He only allowed two hits and no walks.
QND (12-1) will face Illini West (7-4) in the Beardstown Tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Chargers win first game of the Tiger Showcase
The Illini West baseball team defeated Carrollton 7-3 in their opener of the Tiger Showcase in Beardstown on Friday.
Reece Shoup earned the win on the mound after going six innings with 10 strikeouts.
Nick Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double, run and three RBIs, while Colby Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Canton falls to Knox County
Canton fell to Knox County 12-6 in a road baseball game on Friday.
Rylan Roberts went 4-for-4 for Knox with two runs and two RBIs, while Cooper Clair had three runs.
Kellen Parrish went 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win for Knox County.
Lucien Collins and Blake Bringer each had two hits for Canton.
Canton (4-2) will host Clopton (3-8) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Camp Point erupts with win over Liberty
The Camp Point Central baseball team had a 18-5 win over Liberty on Friday.
Conner Griffin went 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Panthers, while Cole Petersen went 4-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs.
Carter Eyler went 4-for-5 with a double and home run for Central, while Brydon Allison went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run.
Central (4-7) will host Southeastern (3-6) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Liberty (3-6) will host Unity (5-5) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mustangs rout Suns
The Mendon Unity baseball team defeated Southeastern 12-2 on Friday.
Ben McClelland went 2-for-4 with three runs, while Avery Frese went 3-for-4 with a run and three RBIs for the Mustangs.
Danny Stephens went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Suns.
Unity (5-5) will host Bushnell-Prairie City in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Southeastern (3-6) will play at Camp Point Central (4-7) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Western softball shuts out Liberty
Skylar Bainter was on top of her game during Barry Western's 10-0 win over Liberty in Friday's softball game.
Bainter went five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing just three hits and no walks.
Brynlee McQuay and Loryn White each had two hits for Western. McQuay also hit a home run.
Western (6-2) will play at Unity in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.