NORMAL, Ill. -- A legacy has come to an end.
With tears in their eyes and a fallen dream at a repeat state title, Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball decided to avenge the IHSA Class 2A Semifinals loss against Breese Mater Dei in true Raider fashion -- with strength, will, and force.
QND had less than three hours to prepare for the battle for third place, but came composed and eager to finish the season true to themselves.
“We came out, had fun and enjoyed our last game,” said QND senior Blair Eftink. “There were a lot of emotions out there the whole game, before the game, everything. I’ve always thought about the last game and it's just crazy that it's finally over. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
The Raiders finished the state tournament with a triumph in the Class 2A bronze medal game against Chicago Butler College Prep, winning 66-57.
As a senior and her last time repping the blue and gold, Eftink was determined to leave everything she had in the matchup.
The senior broke the school’s record for the most 3-pointers scored in a state tournament, after going 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.
“It feels good to go out that way,” said Eftink.
Eftink led the team in scores with a tremendous 29 points, followed by her partner in crime Abbey Schreacke with 23 points.
QND freshman Ari Buehler weighed in on the emotions of her final moments with the senior duo.
“We were all upset but then we (decided) we just have to have fun in our last game,” said Buehler. “It was the last game we all got to play and be happy together. Blaire wanted to break her personal record on three-pointers and she did that. We’re all super happy for her.”
QND finished the season with a 35-2 record overall.
With the success of last year’s season and securing the class 2A state title, the Raiders constantly dealt with added attention and the eagerness from other teams to take out their greatness throughout the season.
“This (season) was something special," said QND head coach Eric Orne. “What they carried into their senior year with the bullseye on their back and carrying that extra weight of being the favorite (was difficult). How they handled it (was commendable). They didn't let the pressure get to them and took it one day at a time.”
QND says goodbye to their seniors knowing that change is at large. Eftink, Schreacke, Lia Quintero, Laela Hernandez-Jones, Amber Durst and Mara Ippensen will all graduate from this year's team.
What will remain immutable is their legacy and the memories that the QND girls basketball created for themselves, their school, and their community.
