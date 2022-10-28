Quincy Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell has seen his share of Macomb football teams over the years.
And this squad definitely ranks as one of the best.
“This is one of the most talented Macomb teams we’ve seen,” Cornell said. “They score a lot of points, and they are stingy on defense. They have an excellent ballclub.”
Cornell’s Raiders will receive a first-hand look at the Bombers when the teams square off Saturday night.
The Class 4A first-round playoff matchup is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Macomb.
QND (5-4) drew the No. 14 seed while Macomb (9-0) is the No. 3 seed on their side of the 4A bracket.
The Bombers have outscored their opponents 408-90 this season. Macomb’s closest game was a 38-20 win over Elmwood-Brimfield.
Senior quarterback Jack Duncan has passed for 25 touchdowns to lead the Bombers.
Macomb senior running back Max Ryner averages 120 yards rushing per game. He has scored 21 touchdowns.
Teammate J.T. Jeter averages nearly 100 yards receiving per game. He has scored 13 touchdowns.
“Offensively, Macomb has a really good run game,” Cornell said. “They have good athletes on the outside and they have big, physical linemen.”
Notre Dame outscored Granite City and John Burroughs by a combined 89-7 score in back-to-back road games to secure a playoff berth.
“Our guys played well the last two weeks,” Cornell said. “They’ve raised their level of play. They are excited to play for one another and they are ready to have another opportunity to compete this week.”
The Raiders have a long and storied playoff history. Notre Dame is 27-25 all-time in the Illinois football postseason.
“We just have to keep playing hard,” Cornell said. “It’s playoff football – there is no tomorrow if you’re not ready to play.”
The Raiders fell in the first round of the playoffs last year. Cornell led Notre Dame to three playoff victories and a Class 3A state semifinal berth in 2019.
QND is led by two-way standout Jackson Stratton, the team's leading rusher.
Quarterback Noah Lunt has been steady for the Raiders after taking over the starting spot midway through the season.
Notre Dame piled up more than 400 yards of total offense in its last game.
Senior linebacker Dalton Miller has been one of the leaders on the QND defense.
The Bombers have gone a combined 13-17 in the postseason. Macomb defeated Notre Dame 21-19 in the first round of the 2012 state playoffs.
The Bombers are seeking their first 10-win season in school history.
The Raiders are hoping to prevent that from happening.
“It’s a win or go-home mentality,” Cornell said. “We’ve been in that situation the last couple of weeks when we needed to win to keep our playoff hopes alive. Now we need the same mentality if we want to keep our season going in the playoffs.”
