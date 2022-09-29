QUINCY – Nobody has come within three touchdowns of the powerful Mahomet-Seymour football team.
The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders are hoping to change that.
QND faces its toughest test of the season when it travels to face the Class 5A No. 3 Bulldogs on Friday night.
Mahomet-Seymour is 5-0 while averaging more than 50 points per game and allowing just 14 per contest.
“They are undefeated for a reason – they’re a very good team. They are 5-0 and we are playing at their place,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “They put it on us pretty good last year and they have a lot of players back. But this is a new year. It’s big a challenge, but I told our guys they should embrace that. This is the kind of football game you want to play in.”
Notre Dame (3-2) is coming off an impressive 35-14 home win over Breese Mater Dei this past Friday.
QND running back Jackson Stratton ran for 125 yards, including a dazzling 46-yard touchdown run where he broke numerous tackle attempts.
Junior Noah Lunt is expected to make his second straight start at quarterback for the Raiders.
Stratton began the season at quarterback before switching to running back last week.
“Knowing your identity on offense is critical to having success,” Cornell said. “We are moving in that direction, and we are hoping to build off last week’s performance.”
Mahomet-Seymour features a potent and balanced offensive attack.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, has already passed for 17 touchdowns this season.
Nine of them have gone to senior Quenton Rogers, who averages nearly 100 yards per game receiving.
Junior Luke Johnson powers the Bulldog ground game. He averages 135 yards rushing per game and has scored nine touchdowns.
On defense, Mahomet-Seymour has yielded 14 points to each of its first five opponents.
“They are an excellent football team,” Cornell said. “They will give us a lot of different looks on offense and defense. We know we have to be ready to go.”
The Bulldogs, who reached the state semifinals last year, have won their five games this season by an average margin of five touchdowns.
“We know what we are up against us,” Cornell said. “This team scores a lot of points, and it is really stingy on defense. Our guys understand this is a great challenge. We have to try and be at our best.”
