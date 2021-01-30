QUINCY — Kevin Meyer delivered a long-awaited reminder to the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players before they left the Pit following Saturday morning’s practice.
When they return Monday, it’s game week.
“It makes it feel real now,” QND senior guard Grant Hyer said. “Talking about those first couple of practices where we weren’t really sure when we were getting games or what the games were going to be like was different. Having a sense that we have a game coming gets you back in that mood knowing you’re about to go back into a battle and go into a real live game.
“It’s exciting to know you’re finally getting to play a game under the circumstances that we have.”
It’s comforting and energizing at the same time.
“It’s crazy to think two or three weeks ago you’re sitting on the couch and going to workouts and that’s about it,” senior forward Jack Marth said. “You’re not even thinking about a game day or week in the near future. So it’s crazy to think about it in the first place. It’s a lot of emotions built up in one.”
The emotions will spill forth in effort when the Raiders tip off this uniquely short season Thursday when they play host to Beardstown at the Pit.
The preparation for that starts in earnest Monday.
“Things are so different because we didn’t do two-a-days and start things the way we normally would that it kind of has had an open gym feel to it,” said Meyer, entering his sixth season as QND’s head coach. “I think come Monday when we get into the game week routine where we’re polishing this or taking a look at that and talking game plan is when it will click for our older guys.
“For our younger guys, you can already see a glimmer in their eyes like, ‘Oh, this is different now.’”
It’s the mix of experience and youth that makes this an intriguing team.
The senior class has a playmaker, an intimidator, a do-whatever-it-takes leader and an untapped talent, while the underclassmen bring shooters, slashers and energy to the mix.
“We’ve been competitive, very competitive because we have pieces,” Meyer said. “The young pups aren’t backing down and the older guys aren’t getting run over. They’re leading by example. It’s been really fun in practice and really competitive.”
It should be when you have guys challenging every trip down the lane.
Senior forward Max Wedding, a 6-foot-7 shot blocker, and senior forward Ethan Kite, a 6-5 future collegiate pitcher who is a nimble high-post passer, are the Raiders’ building blocks defensively. The way they alter shots and driving lanes influences how QND transitions into attack mode.
“If Max gets a block or a good contested shot, we can grab the ball and get out in transition,” Hyer said. “That’s the best offense you can possibly run right there.”
Hyer is an attack-the-basket guy both in transition and off the dribble. As a junior, Hyer led the Raiders at 12.9 points per game for a team that averaged just 46 points per game. Turnovers were the biggest bugaboo as the Raiders averaged 18 per game, but Hyer believes this team’s experience will help improve those numbers.
“Having trust in one another is important,” Hyer said. “Taking care of our possessions and getting good shots is key because we have a team that should be good defensively and turning defense into offense will be big for us.”
Hyer will have shooters around him in the form of Jake Hoyt, Blake Bozarth, Brayden Sheffield and Jake Wallingford – underclassmen who received valuable varsity minutes last season and spent the last month or so playing together in weekend tournaments in Bettendorf, Iowa, and other places.
“We’ve been able to build the chemistry,” said Marth, the Truman State football commit who averaged five points and 3.8 rebounds as a junior. “We have a lot of guys coming back and the younger guys are growing up. Buying in defensively is going to help us a lot.”
The time to buy in is now, especially since it’s finally game week.
“We told our guys, ‘Three weeks ago, we never thought we’d be able to say it’s game week. Appreciate it. We want to appreciate it every single day,’” Meyer said. “We’ve lost so much, but now we have an opportunity and we want to make sure we don’t lose it again.”
QND Schedule
Feb. 4 vs. Beardstown
Feb. 5 at Payson Seymour
Feb. 6 vs. Macomb
Feb. 11 at Springfield Calvary
Feb. 13 at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Feb. 16 vs. Liberty
Feb. 19 at Jerseyville
Feb. 20 vs. Brown County
Feb. 23 vs. Central
Feb. 26 at Unity
Feb. 27 vs. Pittsfield
March 5 vs. West Hancock
March 6 at Southeastern
March 13 at QHS