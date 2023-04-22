QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame rebounded from its first loss of the season on Friday with two straight wins in its home softball slam on Saturday.
The Raiders defeated Jacksonville 14-1 in the first game and Porta 16-2 in the second game.
"I thought we drove the ball well," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "Our sophomore catcher Morgan Zanger hit two big doubles for us and Abbey Schreacke had a big triple (in the first game). I just thought we were able to get on top and drive the ball early and often. It carried over today for the Porta game. After getting shut out last night that was good to see."
The biggest opponent for Quincy Notre Dame wasn't an opposing team, it was the elements with the wind and cold weather coming in Saturday morning.
"It was just brutally cold," Orne said. "So I was glad that our team took care of business early on."
In the first game, QND scored three runs in the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead.
After Jacksonville scored a run in the top of the second inning, QND responded by scoring five runs in the bottom half. QND then put up six runs in the third and sealed the game after shutting down the Crimsons in the top of the fourth.
Schreacke went 2-for-3 with a triple, stolen base, three runs and two RBIs in the first game.
Caitlin Bunte went 2-for-2 with a walk, double, stolen base, two runs and an RBI.
Zanger went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs.
Brooke Boden went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Alyssa Ley went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Carlee Gilker got the start in the circle for the first game and earned the win after going four innings with three strikeouts. She allowed no walks, four hits and one unearned run.
Boden started the second game and went two innings with two strikeouts to earn the win, allowing two hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Bunte pitched two scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts, while only allowing a hit and no walks.
"(Bunte) came in and got a couple of innings and Brooke did a great job today," Orne said. "Carlee Gilker got the win in the first game. Those are things we need to happen and I'm proud of them."
Gabbie Branson hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Porta a brief lead.
QND tied it up in the bottom of the first inning and took a 6-2 lead in the second after scoring four runs.
The Raiders put the game out of reach in the third inning with a 10-run frame.
"We took advantage of some miscues on some wild pitches and scored those runs," Orne said. "We needed to with these shortened games today in freezing weather."
Zanger went 3-for-3 with three runs and a stolen base in the second game.
Laela Hernandez-Jones went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Payton Stupavsky went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, two runs and three RBIs.
Schreacke went 2-for-2 with a double, stolen base, three runs and an RBI.
Saturday's softball slam was the first of three weekend slams for QND.
"It's great that we get to stay home and our kids have prom coming up tonight," Orne said. "We were able to do this and will do it the next few weekends. We like hosting it. We have great facilities and we take advantage of that."
QND (13-1) will host Quincy High School (6-10) in a cross-town showdown on Monday.
The Raiders defeated the Devils 10-0 in their previous meeting on April 12.
"They'll be geared up to try to get some revenge," Orne said. "We got to come out strong and survive prom."
