QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame came away with a 11-1 win in five innings over Barry Western in Monday's softball at The Backyard.
The Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and controlled the game from that point out.
QND starting pitcher Brooke Boden went five innings with five strikeouts to earn the win. She allowed only three hits, no walks and one earned run.
Western starting pitcher Skylar Bainter went four innings with one strikeout in a losing effort. She allowed 10 hits, three walks and eight earned runs.
Abbey Schreacke went 2-for-4 with a run, double and an RBI.
Addi Zanger went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs.
Laela Hernandez-Jones went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base.
Brynlee McQuay hit a solo home run for the Wildcats.
Up next for Western (10-5-1) is a road game against West Central at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Up next for QND (16-3) is a road game against Macomb at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
QND falls to Springfield
Quincy Notre Dame battled with non-conference opponent Springfield in a scoreless tie for much of Monday's home girls soccer game.
Springfield scored a goal with less than three minutes remaining to pick up a 1-0 win over QND.
QND (13-7-1) will host Jacksonville in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Payson Seymour softball falls to Calhoun
The Payson Seymour softball team fell to Calhoun 7-3 in a home softball game on Monday.
Bryn Buescher was the losing pitcher in the circle for the Indians after going four innings with no strikeouts; while allowing six hits, one walk and no earned runs. All six runs allowed were unearned.
Buescher also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Abby Hagerbaumer pitched the final three innings in relief for Payson with four strikeouts; while allowing three hits, no walks and one earned run.
Ella Archer went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Payson Seymour (9-17) will host Illini West in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Chargers defeated BPC 5-1 on Monday.
Chargers baseball defeats West Central
The Illini West baseball team defeated West Central 14-7 in Monday's road non-conference baseball game.
Wyatt Link earned the win on the mound after going three innings with three strikeouts. He also went 1-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
Colby Robertson went 2-for-5 with five stolen bases and three runs.
Kaleb Crenshaw went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs and two RBIs.
Illini West (13-10) will play at West Hancock in its net game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Eagles fly over Panthers in cross-state battle
Liberty defeated Palmyra 5-4 in a cross-state baseball game on Monday at Liberty High School.
Eagles starting pitcher Landon Deege pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.
Palmyra starting pitcher Drew Comer went 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and was the losing pitcher. He allowed one hit, seven walks and three earned runs. Ty Haskins pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief without allowing a run.
Colby Cook went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk, run and an RBI for Palmyra.
Raeson Miller went 2-for-4 with a run, while Rayce Ragar went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Up next for Liberty (5-12) is a home game against Griggsville-Perry at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Up next for Palmyra (1-16) is a road game against South Shelby (16-3) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.