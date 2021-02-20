QUINCY — In the wake of a double-sided setback, Lexi Schaffer understood the need for composure and poise.
She helped the rest of the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball players see that, too.
“With being a senior, that’s a role I have to step into,” Schaffer said.
She stepped into a scoring role, too.
Schaffer’s aggressive nature off the dribble complemented Abbey Schreacke’s all-around scoring ability during a 19-2 run to open Saturday’s game against Springfield at the Pit. The senior guard finished with a career-high 15 points, pushing the Raiders to 46-32 bounce-back victory.
“Lexi had the best game of her career,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “With her being a senior at a time like this, you need people to step up and she was not afraid. She came out ready to go. Her effort today helped us get over the hump.”
Until Saturday, it had been a trying week for the second-ranked team in Class 2A.
QND lost sophomore guard Blair Eftink, the team’s second-leading scorer, to a broken hand during Wednesday night’s victory against Havana. The next night, the Raiders suffered a 57-50 loss to Unity in which Schreacke scored 30 points, but only three other QND players scored.
Friday, the Raiders had the opportunity to make the necessary adjustments to get more players involved offensively.
“We really switched up a lot because it was our first practice without Blair,” Orne said. “They were buying into kind of a new system with some new trinkets to it, and they embraced that.”
By Saturday morning’s shootaround, their demeanor and focus had changed.
“They started believing what we were putting in during practice (Friday),” Orne said. “The energy in practice was good, and I think that’s what carried over to (Saturday).”
It helped to pay with a sense of urgency, too.
“We all knew this was a game we all had to step up in and set the tone for the kind of team we can really be,” Schaffer said.
That didn’t take long. Schreacke sparked a 10-0 run to start the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key on QND’s first possession, and the lead ballooned to 19-2
“We came out with a lot of energy,” said Schreacke, who led the Raiders with 25 points. “We were more focused than our last game. We knew we had to be more locked in than before, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Senators, who were 6-0 following Friday night’s victory against Springfield Lanphier, scored the first five points of the second quarter with Schreacke on the bench. Her return got the Raiders re-engaged, and she hit a 15-foot jumper with six seconds remaining in the half for a 25-11 advantage.
A 15-point third quarter by the Senators pulled them within 36-26, but the Raiders’ defense, which included four blocked shots by Schreacke, limited Springfield to six points in the fourth quarter.
“We have to have that balance,” Orne said. “We had kids cutting hard. We had kids engaged defensively. We kind of held on late, but that was what we needed to see. It shows them how they need to play each and every quarter.”