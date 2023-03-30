QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame tore the cover off the baseball in a slamming matchup behind the bat Thursday night against Liberty defeating the Eagles 23-1 by mercy rule.
The Raiders opened the first inning with 15 runs, three of which being home runs by Alex Connoyer, Dalton Miller, and Michael Stupavsky.
“I’ve been here since 2011,” said head coach Rich Polak. “I’ve only seen three or four balls go out to center field (for a home run). (Miller’s) landed almost on 9th street. He absolutely crushed that ball.”
Miller went 2-for-2 with a homer, a double, three RBIs, a stolen base, and two runs.
Miller said he did not know of the rarity it was to hit a home run in center field until after the achievement.
“It is definitely something special to be a part of this select club,” said Miller. “It’s definitely something I’m proud of and hopefully I can do it again.”
Connoyer went 1-for-3 with a homer, 2 RBIs and two runs.
“Liberty threw a fastball and my eyes got really big and I swung really hard and the ball went really far,” said Connoyer.
When it comes to home runs, there really is no better way to put it.
Stupavsky went 1-for-1 with a walk, a homer, two RBIs and two walks.
“My overall goal this season is to bat above .400 and hit 10 home runs,” said Stupavsky. “I’ve felt pretty confident all season.”
Stupavsky’s home run was his second of the season, but seemingly not his last.
Linenfelser went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
“It’s just another step in the process,” said Polak. “Those guys are seasoned hitters for high school. They’re going (to play baseball) in college for a reason. They’re guys that put in the work, have experience, and I feel comfortable with them doing the things they need to do at the plate.”
Polak said the team has not had to do much bunting yet, but they will do that if needed down the road.
“These guys can swing the bat pretty well,” said Polak.
After a 23-run game, QND certainly proved that.
The Eagles combined for five hits, one each from Landon Deege, Levi Hoener, Noah Klauser, Wil Mass and Tommy Schuette.
Liberty (0-3) will compete in the Macomb Round Robin on Saturday, playing a doublheader against Abingdon-Avon and Macomb.
QND (6-1) will host Jacksonville (2-5) in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, a change in venue with the game originally scheduled to take place in Jacksonville.
