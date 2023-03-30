Stupavsky.JPG

File photo of QND batter Michael Stupavsky swinging at a pitch during a home game against Highland on Wednesday, March 29. The Raiders catcher hit a two-run home run during Thursday's win over Liberty.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame tore the cover off the baseball in a slamming matchup behind the bat Thursday night against Liberty defeating the Eagles 23-1 by mercy rule.

The Raiders opened the first inning with 15 runs, three of which being home runs by Alex Connoyer, Dalton Miller, and Michael Stupavsky.

