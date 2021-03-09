MACOMB, Ill. — In the 16 months since the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team last took the field, uncertainty reigned worldwide.
Tuesday night, the Raiders brought back something stable and reliable.
Their offensive attack.
Highlighted by a hat trick plus one from senior midfielder Seth Anderson, QND opened its season with an 8-0 victory against Macomb in which the Raiders invoked the turbo clock early in the second half.
“Our guys shared the ball and moved it around,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “There were a lot of touches on the ball in game situations. A lot of the young guys got to play, some of them their first varsity minutes. It was an enjoyable game to sit and watch.”
It’s what everyone had yearned for since the Raiders beat North Shore Country Day 2-0 in the third-place game of the Class 1A state tournament on Nov. 2, 2019.
“That’s a long time without any competitive games,” Reis said. “We’ve had scrimmages and stuff, but nothing against somebody else. They were pretty excited about it.”
It took about eight minutes before the Raiders showed their excitement. That’s when Anderson, who has committed to NCAA Division I Saint Louis University, scored the first goal of the season. He scored the second goal off a through ball from Ben Frericks and the rout was started.
“They had 10 guys back behind the ball,” Reis said. “They really didn’t have anybody up. They kind of hunkered down. It took us a little while to figure it out. Once we did, the floodgates kind of opened.”
Frericks fed Tanner Anderson for the third goal and then curled in a shot from outside the box for a 4-0 lead with 21 minutes remaining in the first half. It was 6-0 by halftime.
Early in the second half, Seth Anderson scored on back-to-back headers, both coming off corner kicks from Cayge Hughes.
Ethan Sparrow, who started in goal, and the defense earned the shutout.
The Raiders face Jacksonville in Thursday’s home opener at 5:30 p.m. and play host to Quincy High School in the first of two crosstown showdowns at 5:30 p.m. Monday.