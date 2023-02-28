PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. -- After an inconsistent start to the season and key injuries taking a tole on the team, the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders went on a late tear.
QND got going with a 17-4 run after starting off 6-5 and were in the midst of an impressive 11- game win streak heading into Tuesday night’s showdown with the Normal University Pioneers at Pleasant Plains.
That run ended in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Regional semifinal game, with the Pioneers defeating the Raiders 72-49.
Raiders head coach Kevin Meyer was proud of how his team stuck together as a team this season.
“When you look back on the season there were a lot of ups and downs, there were a lot of things that could’ve caused us to run away,” said Meyer.
But here came the Pioneers looking to do what no team had done to the Raiders in the month of February, which was beat them. Normal's speed, energy and physicality was very prevalent early in the first quarter with a fast 17-7 start.
The Raiders seemed out of sorts, committing a series of turnovers and having trouble penetrating the Pioneers’ interior defense down low.
The Pioneers capped off an impressive first quarter with a buzzer beating 3-pointer to put them up 30-7.
Their continued dominance carried into the second quarter as their stifling defense and attacking offense caused trouble for the Raiders with the lead being 39-17 approaching halftime.
Raiders senior Jake Wallingford was able to temporarily stop the bleeding with a few drives to basket and free throws but the pioneers hit a another buzzer beating three to close the half putting them up 45-17 at halftime.
Senior Jackson Stratton spoke on the difficult first half for Quincy Notre Dame against the pressure of Normal University.
“We left a lot out there which really was unfortunate,” said Stratton. “This was our last game wish we would’ve come out better in the first half.”
The Raiders would outscore the Pioneers by a 31-27 margin during the second half, but it was too little and too late.
QND finishes the season with a 23-9 record and will graduate Stratton, Jake Hoyt, Charlie Lavery, Wallingford, Josh Bock, Alex Connoyer and Braden Sheffield.
