PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. -- After an inconsistent start to the season and key injuries taking a toll on the team, the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders went on a late tear.
QND got going with a 17-4 run after starting off 6-5 and were in the midst of an impressive 11- game win streak heading into Tuesday night’s showdown with the Normal University Pioneers at Pleasant Plains.
That run ended in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal game, with the Pioneers defeating the Raiders 72-49.
Raiders head coach Kevin Meyer was proud of how his team stuck together as a team this season.
“When you look back on the season there were a lot of ups and downs, there were a lot of things that could’ve caused us to run away,” said Meyer.
But here came the Pioneers looking to do what no team had done to the Raiders in the month of February, which was beat them. Normal's speed, energy and physicality was very prevalent early in the first quarter with a fast 17-7 start.
The Raiders seemed out of sorts, committing a series of turnovers and having trouble penetrating the Pioneers’ interior defense down low.
The Pioneers capped off an impressive first quarter with a buzzer beating 3-pointer to put them up 30-7.
Their continued dominance carried into the second quarter as their stifling defense and attacking offense caused trouble for the Raiders with the lead being 39-17 approaching halftime.
Raiders senior Jake Wallingford was able to temporarily stop the bleeding with a few drives to basket and free throws but the pioneers hit a another buzzer beating three to close the half putting them up 45-17 at halftime.
Senior Jackson Stratton spoke on the difficult first half for Quincy Notre Dame against the pressure of Normal University.
“We left a lot out there which really was unfortunate,” said Stratton. “This was our last game wish we would’ve come out better in the first half.”
Things turned around dramatically for Quincy Notre Dame though much like their season this was a team that was no stranger to adversity.
Wallingford and senior Braden Sheffield hit back to back three's to cut Normal's lead from 28 to 20 after the 5 minute mark of the third quarter.
The Raiders defensively were much better and put pressure physically on the Pioneers as they were able to cut the deficit down to 14 heading into the fourth quarter still trailing 49-35.
Wallingford was proud how his teammates remained resilient and stuck together after a slow start to the game.
“I don't think we were ready for that speed right off the bat, but I’m proud of the guys for coming out after halftime and battling back from a 28 point deficit,” said Wallingford. “I think we really settled in. At halftime coach challenged us to keep fighting and that helped us a lot, we started pressuring them and causing turnovers.”
After both teams traded baskets to open the final quarter, Wallingford was able to cap off an impressive comeback down 28 with a pivotal three point shot midway through the quarter to trim the lead down to 54-44 with momentum latching on to the Raiders side of things.
But momentum is a fickle force and the Pioneers began to take it back seeing an opportunity to put the Raiders away late.
After seeing their lead dwindling down ,the Pioneers went on an 18-5 run to end the game, getting back to how they were playing in the first half getting to the basket and playing great defense down the stretch ending with a 72-49 victory.
Coach Meyer was proud of how his team kept competing down to the final buzzer and gave praise to his seven seniors and their lasting impact on the program.
“We really increased our physicality in the second half, we started diving for more loose balls, we cleaned up the second chance rebounds they were getting in the first half and gave ourselves a chance and that says a lot about the character of those kids,” said Meyer. “Toughest part, more than anything, is saying goodbye to our seven seniors because those guys played and represented our school the right way and our younger players have learned a lot from them.”
Stratton gave one last message to his teammates and was thankful for the character all of them displayed Tuesday night.
“I would say we came out fighting," Stratton said. "We could’ve easily gave in after being down 28 points, but that shows the character of our seniors and all of our returning guys and at the end of the day, even in a loss, I’m still proud of my teammates.”
QND finishes the season with a 23-9 record and will graduate Stratton, Jake Hoyt, Charlie Lavery, Wallingford, Josh Bocke, Alex Connoyer and Sheffield.
