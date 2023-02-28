Connoyer Dec 20.jpg

File photo of QND’s Alex Connoyer (22) handling the ball during the Raiders game against the Monmouth-Roseville Titans on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. -- After an inconsistent start to the season and key injuries taking a toll on the team, the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders went on a late tear.

QND got going with a 17-4 run after starting off 6-5 and were in the midst of an impressive 11- game win streak heading into Tuesday night’s showdown with the Normal University Pioneers at Pleasant Plains.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.