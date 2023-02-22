QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame came ready to play in its Class 2A regional semifinal game against Illini West on Wednesday.
Especially when QND gets to host the game at The Pit.
The Raiders started off hot, controlled the pace of the game and came away with a 75-47 win over Illini West.
While QND took a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, Illini West narrowed the lead to six points by halftime at 32-26 Raiders.
Even though the lead was only six points at halftime, Raiders head coach Kevin Meyer was pleased with the team's performance for the most part.
“I really thought our guys came out to play” Meyer said. “I thought we got comfortable in the first quarter and that’s not a good feeling especially in the playoffs. Once we got to halftime, I thought our boys adjusted for the third quarter.”
QND picked up the pace during the third quarter and took a 54-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Chargers senior Nolan Deitrich scored a game-high 23 points in a losing effort, scoring nearly half of the team's points.
Leading the charge for the Raiders was senior Alex Connoyer as he led the team in scoring with 22 points and picked up nine rebounds.
He wasn’t alone as fellow senior Jakeb Wallingford contributed with 15 points of his own for QND. Jackson Stratton chipped in with nine points.
Meyer is making sure that despite the win his team stays focused on what is in front of them.
“We have seven seniors so every time they take the floor it could be the final game,” Meyer said. “The whole group is focused and they really like each other when you have good chemistry your willing to fight for each other.
Illini West finishes the season with a respectable 20-13 record.
QND (22-8) will face West Hancock in the Class 2A regional championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Pit.
