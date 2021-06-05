CHATHAM, Ill. — Sean Robertson is riding a wave of momentum to the state tennis tournament.
After outlasting Quincy High School’s Caleb Vonderheide in a third-set tiebreaker in a sectional tuneup early in the week, the Quincy Notre Dame senior rolled through the singles bracket at the Class 1A Chatham Glenwood Sectional without losing a set.
In Saturday’s championship, the second-seeded Robertson beat Springfield’s Noah Williams 6-2, 6-4 to complete the weekend with three straight victories. He is QND’s first sectional champion in singles since Ian Hinkamper won back-to-back titles in 2010 and ’11.
Robertson advances to the Class 1A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Arlington Heights.
“He’s riding a high right now,” QND coach Ben Klingner said. “He’s feeling pretty confident I’d say.”
Robertson opened the sectional with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Rochester’s Aiden Garland-Sutter in the quarterfinals, guaranteeing himself a top-four finish and a state berth. In the semifinals, Robertson beat Springfield’s David Lu 6-1, 6-2 to set up a rubber match with Williams.
Robertson and Williams split two regular-season meetings with the Senators freshman winning the most recent head-to-head matchup, which also earned him the No. 1 sectional seed.
Robertson’s versatility with his attack allowed him to control the match this time.
“His greatest strength and what gives his opponents the most problem is his variety,” Klingner said. “He mixes up his game so well. He can hit the ball hard and flat. He can slice. He can serve and volley, which a lot of kids don’t do anymore in high school.
“He shows his opponents a lot of different looks.”
Robertson will be joined at state by the QND doubles team of Marko Cucuk and Andrew Catalpa, who finished fourth overall.
Cucuk and Catalpa won their first two matches while dropping only one game, securing the crucial top-four finish. However, in the semifinals, they suffered a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 loss to Glenwood’s Jospeh and Nicholas Doerfler. In the third-place match, they lost to Glenwood’s Nikhil Gupta and Brian Rettig 6-4, 6-3.
“They were a little off their game,” Klingner said.
The Raiders finished second in the sectional as a team with 24 points. Springfield, which sent two singles players and the doubles champions to state, won the sectional title with 29 points.