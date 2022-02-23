BEARDSTOWN, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team wasn’t messing around.
The Raiders scored the first 12 points of the game en route to a 57-37 win over Illini West in a Class 2A regional semifinal Wednesday night.
No. 3 seed QND improved to 19-11 overall in earning the win over the seventh-seeded Chargers (20-10).
“Our guys rose to the challenge,” Notre Dame coach Kevin Meyer said on his postgame radio show. “Our defense was amazing – that obviously was big for us. We challenged our guys and they came through.”
The Raiders advance to face No. 2 Pleasant Plains in Friday’s regional final at Beardstown.
“Pleasant Plains is a tough team,” Meyer said, “and they will be a handful for us.”
QND took charge early on Wednesday. Jake Wallingford scored on a three-point play and followed with a bucket to ignite an early 12-0 run by the Raiders.
Alex Connoyer and Josh Bocke followed suit as Notre Dame surged to an 18-5 lead after one quarter.
Wallingford followed with a 3-pointer on his way to scoring 12 first-half points. Connoyer had seven points in the opening two quarters.
The Raiders led 30-10 at the break while shooting 60 percent from the field.
QND expanded the lead to 42-20 after three quarters.
Wallingford led Notre Dame with 18 points and Connoyer added 11.
“Offensively, we did a great job sharing the ball,” Meyer said. “We had everything clicking tonight.”
Class 1A regionals
The Class 1A No. 4 Liberty boys downed Griggsville-Perry 61-47 in the Griggsville Regional semifinals Wednesday night.
Liberty advances to face Winchester or Payson Seymour in Friday’s regional final.
The Eagles (25-5) were led by Breiton Klingele with 18 points and Devin Klauser with 16.
Top seed Southeastern defeated No. 8 Illini Central 52-30 in the Mason City Regional semifinals Wednesday night.
Southeastern will face Havana in Friday’s regional final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.