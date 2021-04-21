QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team has rounded into postseason form heading into the final week of the season.
The Raiders defeated West Hancock in straight sets 25-7, 25-13 on Wednesday at John Wood Community College’s Student Activity center, bringing their record in matches played in Quincy to 8-1 and winning their fifth straight match overall.
Knowing there isn’t a regional or sectional or state tournament looming on the horizon, the Raiders (11-3) are doing all they can to send the season off in style.
“We are wishing we had a postseason, but this is all we’ve got so we are trying to end the season on a high note,” QND sophomore middle hitter Abbey Schreacke said.
Schreacke has been particularly efficient during the five-match stretch, and really all season. She finished with eight kills, three blocks and four aces to lead the Raiders on Wednesday, and she said her main motivation is to keep winning for the team’s five seniors.
“It’s the last couple of games for our seniors, so we are just trying to have fun out there and give them the best season that we can,” Schreacke said.
Those seniors are making their impact felt as well. Senior outside hitter Asha Sangoi had six kills and a block for the Raiders against West Hancock and senior outside hitter Ellie Peters finished with four kills and an ace.
The way the Raiders are playing down the stretch brings a smile to coach Courtney Kvitle’s face, but also makes her all the more sad that it all comes to an abrupt end on Thursday.
“At this point, I feel like I don’t have to do as much,” Kvitle said. “They are taking care of what they need to take care of. I am just proud of them and everything they have put in, considering the season that we’ve had and all this COVID protocol and everything.
“I feel bad that they don’t have a postseason.”
It’s not just the offense that has been running efficiently for the Raiders. From the start of the match against Pittsfield on Tuesday through Wednesday’s first set, QND’s defense allowed just 21 total points in a three-set span.
The Raiders’ stellar play of late all stems from a three-set victory over then-unbeaten Macomb on April 14.
“After the Macomb game, we gained a lot of confidence,” Schreacke said. “That was a big matchup for us, so that gave us a lot of confidence coming into these last couple of games. We have a lot of energy now.”
That energy dipped a little to start the second set, with West Hancock scoring three of the first four points for a 3-1 lead, but QND went on an 11-1 run to retake the lead and never looked back. Rachel Berry had three kills to pace the Titans and setter Brook Walker recorded two kills on a couple of set dumps in the second frame.
The Raiders know they will need to bring that energy with them on the road to Carthage, Ill., for their season finale against Illini West.
“That will be a good last match for us,” Kvitle said. “Hopefully we can walk out of there with a win, too.”