QUINCY — The weather is heating up.
And so is the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team.
The Raiders busted out the heavy metal Friday afternoon, overcoming a slow start to rout Illini West 12-2 at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
QND, a day after handing Beardstown its first loss, improved to 15-2 overall.
The Raiders have won six straight games.
“We came out a little flat after an emotional game yesterday,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “But we came back in the second and third inning, and really locked it in. We swung the bats well.”
Junior Alex Connoyer earned the victory. He struck out nine batters in six strong innings in the steamy 85-degree heat.
He allowed seven hits and two earned runs while walking just one batter.
“Alex did a great job on the mound,” Oden said. “He went out there and competed. He was a little tired at the end with the heat. But he competed well for us.”
Connoyer’s teammates provided plenty of run support.
Dalton Miller, Harry Oden and Jake Schisler contributed two hits apiece.
Brady Kindhart collected three RBIs for Notre Dame.
“The loss last week to Beardstown was definitely a wake-up call for our guys,” Oden said. “We have to go out and take care of the ball and play our game.
“The guys took that loss personally and challenged themselves to get better. And they’ve done that.”
