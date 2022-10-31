FARMINGTON, Ill. – Nobody could blame the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team for peeking ahead.
The Lady Raiders are more than eager for a rematch against Macomb.
But QND had other business it needed to take care of first.
The Raiders fell behind 4-1 in the first set against Orion, but quickly rebounded to take control in a 25-12, 25-17 sweep Monday night in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.
“We obviously had to stay focused on Orion, but our girls are competitors, and they are looking forward to playing Macomb again,” Notre Dame coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We just had to settle down in this match and play our game.”
Now Notre Dame (33-3) will face the Macomb squad it fell to in three sets at home during the regular season.
The Raiders and Bombers will square off in Wednesday night’s sectional final in Farmington.
Orion came out strong in the first set, but QND’s superb front line and the savvy all-around play by sophomore Annie Eaton were too much for the Chargers.
Orion scored four of the first five points of the match, but the Raiders quickly battled back before taking an 8-7 lead.
QND then widened the gap with an assortment of spikes from Abbey Schreacke, Emma Hoing, Ali Entrup and Laela Hernandez-Jones.
“Our front row played really well,” Kvitle said. “We were phenomenal from the serving line, and we passed the ball well.”
Eaton closed the first set with a nifty tip that bounced off the floor after drifting out of reach for Orion’s defense.
“We just needed to settle down and keep our composure,” she said. “We’ve played in a lot of big matches, and we got into a good rhythm.”
Schreacke, the University of Missouri basketball commit, led Notre Dame with 10 kills.
“We have a lot of weapons,” she said. “We need everybody on the court to contribute and we’ve been clicking as a team.”
Hoing took over late in the second set by blasting a handful of booming spikes and serves. She finished with eight kills.
“We were down early, but we knew we could come back,” she said. “We got the momentum back and were able to pull away.”
Eaton dished out 20 assists and also had two kills.
“We knew we could face Macomb again, but we couldn’t get ahead of ourselves,” Eaton said. “We did a good job keeping our focus."
Schreacke offered high praise for her setter.
“And she’s only a sophomore,” Schreacke said while smiling toward Eaton. “Annie’s a great player. She runs our offense and does so many things really well.”
So, what is going to be the key in the rematch with Macomb?
“We don’t really need to do anything different than what we’ve been doing,” Kvitle said. “We just need to play better than we did the first time we faced them. When they came to our place, we didn’t play our best.
“We’re looking forward to facing them again. I can’t wait.”
Hoing is ready for an opportunity at redemption.
“Macomb is a good team and they have shown that,” she said. “We’re excited to have a chance to face them again. It’s going to be fun.”
Schreacke said the Macomb rematch has been on her mind. The Bombers swept Sherrard in Monday's second semifinal.
“Of course, we’ve been thinking about it,” she said. “It’s going to be a great challenge. We’re looking forward to it.”
