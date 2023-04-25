KAHOKA, Mo. -- Quincy Notre Dame just keeps piling on the wins.
QND traveled across the Mississippi River on Tuesday and defeated Clark County 12-1 in five innings to win its 16th straight victory.
The Raiders scored five runs in both the second and fourth innings.
Jake Schisler earned the win on the mound after going four innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, no walks and one unearned run.
Schisler also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Dalton Miller pitched the final inning in relief with two strikeouts.
Tucker Tollerton went 2-for-3 with a run, two stolen bases and three RBIs.
Colin Kurk had two RBIs and two runs, while Brady Kindhart went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
QND (19-1) will host Camp Point Central (8-9) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Unity edges Illini West
Mendon Unity defeated Illini West 2-1 in nine innings during Tuesday's baseball game.
Colby Robertson went 2-for-5 with a double for the Chargers.
Ethan Carlisle pitched six innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs for the Chargers.
Illini West (9-9) will host Havana in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Unity (7-7) will host Clark County in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Marion County defeats Highland
Marion County jumped out to an early four-run lead and came away with a 7-3 road win over Highland in Tuesday's baseball game.
Mustangs pitcher Joey Lagemann earned the win after going six innings with 10 strikeouts; while allowing five hits, three walks and one earned run. Root Cheney pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Cougars pitcher Zack Johnson went five innings with 10 strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, three walks and three earned runs. Cooper Bliven pitched the final two innings in relief.
Lagemann went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Cheney went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and two RBIs.
Johnny Hager went 2-for-4 for Highland.
Marion County (3-8) will host Brashear (4-5) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Highland (5-7) will host South Shelby (12-3) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Saukees defeat Eagles
The Pittsfield baseball team defeated Liberty 9-2 in a home game on Tuesday.
Draven Puterbaugh was the winning pitcher for Pittsfield after going five innings with six strikeouts; while allowing four hits, two walks and no earned runs.
Liberty pitcher Landon Deege was the losing pitcher after going three innings with one strikeout; while allowing eight hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Pittsfield left fielder Konner Allen went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run.
Saukees catcher Luke Saxe went 1-for-4 with a double, run, stolen base and three RBIs.
Saukees infielder Hayden Gratton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs.
Liberty (4-10) will host Brown County in its next game on Friday.
Pittsfield (15-3) will host New Berlin in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Barry Western rallies to defeat Payson Seymour
Despite a four-run first inning, Payson Seymour was unable to come away with a victory during Tuesday's home softball game against Barry Western.
The Wildcats scored a combined four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force extras, with Skylar Bainter hitting an RBI double that would be the eventual game-winner.
Bainter pitched all eight innings after a rough start, getting 13 strikeouts. She earned the win after allowing seven hits, four walks and five earned runs.
Abby Hagerbaumer also pitched a complete game for the Indians. She had eight strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Megan Kirby went 2-for-4 with a run, home run and two RBIs for Payson Seymour.
Lauren Brinkman went 2-for-3 with a double, run and two RBIs for the Indians.
Brooklyn Stolte went 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Payson Seymour (8-15) will host Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barry Western (9-3-1) will host Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.