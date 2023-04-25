Tucker Tollerton 4.21.JPG

QND batter Tucker Tollerton connects with a pitch during Friday's game against Illini West at Carthage.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

KAHOKA, Mo. -- Quincy Notre Dame just keeps piling on the wins.

QND traveled across the Mississippi River on Tuesday and defeated Clark County 12-1 in five innings to win its 16th straight victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.