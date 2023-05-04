HAMILTON, Ill. -- No. 3 ranked Quincy Notre Dame continued its busy week as the baseball regular season winds down.
The Raiders defeated West Hancock 17-5 in a four-inning contest on the road Thursday.
QND junior Evan Kenning earned the win on the mound after going 3.2 innings with four strikeouts; while allowing two hits, eight walks and five earned runs.
Tucker Tollerton had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Jake Schisler went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Brady Kindhart went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Jack Linenfelser went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
QND (24-1) will host Kirksville at 5 p.m. on Friday to kick off the QND Tournament. The Raiders will face Hannibal and Macon on Saturday.
Chargers win fifth straight
Illini West defeated Southeastern 17-1 in a four-inning affair during Thursday's road baseball game, the fifth straight win for the Chargers.
Drake Mudd went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.
Carter Chaplin went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs.
Shawn Watkins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Up next for Illini West (14-10) is a road game against West Prairie at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
QND softball defeats Macomb
Quincy Notre Dame traveled to Macomb for a Thursday softball game, with the Raiders coming home with a 6-3 win.
Carlee Gilker started the game in the circle for QND and had a no-decision. She went 3.1 innings with no strikeouts, while allowing six hits, no walks and one earned run.
Caitlin Bunte pitched the final 3.2 innings in relief to earn the win. Bunte had three strikeouts and allowed six hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Abbey Schreacke went 2-for-5 with a run, home run and two RBIs.
Addi Zanger went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and two RBIs.
QND (18-3) will host Pittsfield in its next game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Payson Seymour softball falls to Pittsfield
It took eight innings, but Pittsfield defeated Payson Seymour 4-3 in Thursday's softball game at Payson.
Bryn Buescher pitched seven innings with four strikeouts and had a no-decision after allowing five hits, no walks and three earned runs.
Abby Hagerbaumer had a tough loss after allowing an unearned run in the eighth inning.
Megan Kirby went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Payson Seymour (9-19) will host Camp Point Central in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Saukees outslug Indians
Pittsfield had its bats going on Thursday as the Saukees picked up a 17-3 road baseball win over Payson Seymour.
Brennan Tomhave went 2-for-2 with a walk, double, three runs, stolen base and two RBIs.
Justin Pennock went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Clayton Reinhardt and Kyle Bradshaw combined for a no-hitter, with Reinhart getting the win.
Pittsfield (20-3) will host Jacksonville in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Payson Seymour (5-16) will play at Mendon Unity in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Highland falls to Centralia
In a battle of Clarence Cannon Conference baseball rivals, Centralia defeated Highland 9-5 on Thursday at Highland High School.
Zander Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for the Cougars.
Highland (5-9) will face Marceline (3-9) in the Palmyra Slam on Friday.
