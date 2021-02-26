MENDON, Ill. — Despite owning a 39-18 advantage over Unity heading into halftime on Friday night, Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer didn’t want his team to let off the gas.
“The thing about them is they play hard all the time,” Meyer said of the Mustangs. “We talked about that at halftime, we told them, ‘Don’t pay attention to the score. Let’s keep the effort because they are going to keep coming at you in waves.’”
That message was received and the Raiders responded, outworking Unity in the second half and holding the Mustangs to just 10 more points on the way to a 55-29 victory. Its the fifth straight win for QND (8-2) and Meyer believes the key to this win streak for his squad is its unselfish nature.
“The guys are playing for each other. The sharing of the ball has been really impressive,” Meyer said. “In four of our last five games, we’ve had double figures in assists. It’ll be like 14 assists on 18 field goals, so almost every possession that we are scoring on has an assist to it. I think that’s a credit to the guys and how well they are playing.”
Grant Hyer continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Raiders, scoring a game-high 22 points with 17 in the first half. Meyer was surprised to learn Hyer had scored so much after the game.
“It wasn’t that it was quiet, but that mounted pretty quickly,” Meyer said. “Ethan (Kite) was kind of our focal point and he ended up with 10, and that was his average, but we had so many good paint touches with Ethan and Jack (Marth) and (Alex) Connoyer. That was a big, big focal point, but a lot of Grant’s points came in transition and he had a big three for us against the zone in the second quarter.
“He is just doing things really, really well and other guys are sharing it so much.”
Kite followed Hyer with 10 points and four other players had at least four points in the victory, with eight players scoring in total.
“The ball isn’t freezing anywhere, it’s moving and that’s making defenses adjust to it,” Meyer said.
Unity was led by Melvin McMillen with 11 points.