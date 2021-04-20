QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke continues to create a legacy that will be tough to match.
And she’s only a sophomore.
The shooting guard became the first player in the history of the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball program to be the leading vote-getter in the Associated Press all-state balloting, topping the list of Class 2A all-staters released this week.
Schreacke headlined the five-player first team, receiving 83 points in a vote of AP members from across the state. The versatile 6-foot athlete averaged 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.4 blocks as the Raiders went 13-6.
She shot 45.3 percent from 3-point range (38 for 83) and 81 percent from the free-throw line to go along with 10 double-doubles.
Schreacke also became the first player in program history with three consecutive 30-point games. She scored a career-high 35 points against Ilini West in that stretch.
Also earning first-team honors were Winnebago guard Miyah Brown, Carterville guard Alecia Doyle, Clinton forward Mallory Cyrulik and Eureka guard Ellie Cahill.
Illini West junior guard Caydee Kirkham was a second-team all-state selection. She averaged 20.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds as the Chargers finished 15-1 with their lone loss against QND. Kirkham shot 52.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from 3-point range.
In Class 1A, Brown County senior forward Belle Koch was an honorable mention selection. She averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals as the Hornets went 14-2. Koch finished her career ranking among the top 10 in Brown County history in career rebounds, assists and steals.