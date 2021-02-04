QUINCY — Grant Hyer assumed the situation Jake Wallingford faced Thursday night was a little more harrowing than most late-game free-throw shooting situations tend to be.
“Everyone can tell you they’re going up there with the utmost confidence,” said Hyer, a senior guard on the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team. “It’s almost worse with a near-empty gym. You know actually everyone is looking at you.”
Wallingford didn’t let all the eyes focused on him influence his approach.
He toed the line with poise and confidence.
The sophomore forward made two free throws with 28 seconds remaining in regulation to extend QND’s lead over Beardstown to five points and split a pair with 6.3 seconds left to help secure a season-opening 55-53 victory at the Pit.
“I’m just thinking, ‘I have to make both of these for a five-point lead,’” said Wallingford, who scored nine points off the bench. “Making the first makes it a lot easier. If they make a three, we’re still up by one. Then you step back up there and make the second one.”
How prophetic. The Tigers’ Gloire Zambele made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 21.3 seconds to close the gap to two, but Hyer made two free throws with 18.6 seconds remaining and Wallingford made the second of his two attempts with 6.3 ticks for a five-point edge.
Beardstown’s Bless Kamuena made another 3-pointer with .7 seconds remaining, but the Tigers were unable to get the ball back for a desperation heave following a timeout.
“Our leaders really showed us how to do it and our younger guys paid attention to it,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “That’s a big thing. That’s what we’re trying to get out of this shortened season.”
It had a unique start with no fans in the lower bowl at the Pit and a weird energy in the gym.
“Usually you’re running out and your body is tingling because you’re so hyped on adrenaline,” Hyer said. “You’ve got your buddies and all your family there. It was definitely different. You kind of had to find self-motivation. It was all mental. You had to picture it like you were there to get a job done.”
Hyer showed the Raiders how to do that.
His dribble penetration and ability to finish at the rim led to QND’s first five points and 30 overall points in the paint. He finished with a team-high 19 points.
Yet, the Tigers hung around with their 3-point shooting. They made five treys in the first half and trailed 29-24 at halftime and eight 3-pointers overall, helping erase a 13-point third-quarter deficit despite the in-your-face defense the Raiders were playing.
QND had a stretch in which it held Beardstown scoreless for 10 straight possessions and limited the Tigers to two points the first nearly six minutes of the second half. The effort got the crowd involved.
“We made a pretty good defensive stand and 50 people will get louder than you think when you haven’t had a crowd for a year,” Hyer said.
Beardstown scored eight points in the final two minutes of the third quarter and the first five points of the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
That’s when the Raiders’ resolve showed.
“It’s about proving a point this year we’re different,” Hyer said. “Last year, if we were in that type of game, I don’t think we would have battled through it and maybe we would have let it slip through our hands. I’m proud of the guys.”