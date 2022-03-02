STANFORD, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame’s blueprint for success revolves around three words.
Defense, defense and defense.
That was never more apparent than in Wednesday’s Class 2A sectional semifinal.
The Raiders held Maroa-Forsyth nearly 20 points below its average in earning a convincing 60-42 boys’ basketball win at Olympia High School.
QND (21-11) advances to face Bloomington Central Catholic back here Friday in the sectional finals.
“I’ve been telling these guys all year they have a chance to be special defensively and I thought we ratcheted it up again tonight,” Notre Dame coach Kevin Meyer said. “We really disrupted them. We got a lot of deflections and steals, and we were really active in the passing lanes. I thought our defense was phenomenal.”
The Raiders built huge double digit leads in each half before seeing the Trojans draw within single digits.
Notre Dame, boosted by its suffocating full-court pressure defense, eventually pulled away and led by 22 points.
Braden Sheffield led the Raiders with 16 points and Jake Wallingford contributed 13 points.
“We’ve been preaching defense all year,” Wallingford said. “We’ve really been dialed in during the postseason and we just need to keep it going.”
QND actually fell behind 5-0 to start the game, but quickly regrouped and led 16-11 after one quarter.
The Raiders started the second period on a 10-1 run, keyed by a four-point play by Jackson Stratton after he was fouled while draining a triple.
Notre Dame’s lead grew to 26-12 before Maroa-Forsyth closed within 31-24 on a 3-pointer by Zayn Giles at the halftime buzzer.
“We made some good adjustments at halftime,” Sheffield said. “We just had to keep the pressure on them and keep the intensity going with our defense.”
The Raiders rebounded with a 9-0 run to start the third quarter. Sheffield scored back-to-back baskets during that stretch.
The Trojans made one last run, drawing within 45-36 late in the third quarter.
But QND owned the final period. Notre Dame scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter, keyed by five points from Charlie Lavery.
The lead grew to 60-38 on two free throws by Sheffield.
“It all starts in the locker room,” Sheffield said. “Our bond is super tight right now and we have great chemistry on this team. We’ve been playing ball together for a lot of years and it shows.”
The Raiders did not commit a forced turnover in the second half.
They also held Trojan guard Egan Franzen to 11 points, well below his scoring average of 20 per game.
The Trojans finished 19-11
For Notre Dame, it is on to a matchup with Bloomington Central Catholic.
“They’re a great program who I have a ton of respect for,” Meyer said. “That’s a really good shooting team and we need to bring it defensively again on Friday night.”
The Raiders are playing their best basketball at the most important time of the season.
“It’s so much fun right now,” Sheffield said. “We have so much depth and we have a lot of guys contributing. We just have to keep playing like we have. You can’t really change winning.”
Class 1A sectional
The top-seeded Southeastern boys moved another step closer to state Wednesday night.
The Suns earned a 51-35 win over No. 2 Monmouth (United) in the Class 1A sectional semifinals.
Southeastern will face Peoria Christian in Friday night’s sectional finals in Abingdon.
