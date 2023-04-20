BEARDSTOWN, Ill. -- In its first action since the Beardstown Baseball Showcase last weekend, Quincy Notre Dame played a road game against the Tigers on Thursday.
The Raiders picked up where they left off and defeated Beardstown 13-0 in five innings.
Tyler Dance pitched all five innings on the mound to earn the win for QND, getting seven strikeouts and only allowing one hit, no walks and no runs.
Dalton Miller went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Tucker Tollerton went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Jake Schisler went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and an RBI.
The Raiders scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, and added a pair of runs in the second.
QND capitalized on three errors from Beardstown to score four runs in the third inning and scored five runs in the fifth to put the game away.
Up next for QND (15-1) is a road game against conference foe Illini West (8-7) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Devils tennis sweep Pirates
In a cross-state matchup, Quincy High School defeated Hannibal 9-0 in Thursday's match in Hannibal.
Will Hanlin from QHS defeated Hannibal senior Karson Westhoff 8-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
Surya Reddy from the Blue Devils defeated Pirates senior Parker Terrill 8-6 in the No. 2 singles match.
Jason Devian from QHS defeated Hannibal senior Gabe Foster in the No. 3 singles match.
Ethan Star from the Blue Devils defeated Pirates freshman Zane Lomax 8-3 in the No. 4 singles match.
Anderson Knapp from QHS defeated Hannibal sophomore Jace Lee 8-4 in the No. 5 singles match.
Preston Trinh from the Blue Devils defeated Pirates sophomore Kevin Westhoff 8-1 in the No. 6 singles match.
The No. 1 Quincy doubles team of Hanlin and Reddy defeated the Hannibal duo of Karson Westhoff and Terrill 8-2.
The No. 2 Quincy doubles team of Devian and Knapp defeated the Hannibal duo of Foster and Kevin Westhoff 8-3.
The No. 3 Quincy double team of Stark and Trinh defeated the Hannibal duo of Lomax and Lee 8-6.
Up next for QHS is a road match against Quincy Notre Dame on Monday.
Up next for Hannibal is a road match against Moberly on Tuesday.
QHS soccer falls to Chatham
The Quincy High School girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, falling to Chatham Glenwood 2-0 in a road game.
It was the third game in four days for the Blue Devils, who have been dealing with some injuries.
Up next for QHS (8-2-3, 4-1) is a conference road game against Alleman (5-2, 3-1) at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Cougars fall to Macon
After a pair of wins earlier in the week, Highland fell to Macon 12-2 in a road baseball game on Thursday.
Macon scored six runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Cooper Bliven hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Highland an early lead, which would not last.
Highland (4-6) will play at Mark Twain (1-11) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Payson Seymour falls to Rushville-Industry
The Payson Seymour baseball team fell to Rushville-Industry 8-7 in a home baseball game on Thursday.
Wyatt Niesen started the game for the Indians and went four innings with two strikeouts; while allowing three hits, five walks and two earned runs.
Ashton Ertz pitched the final three innings in relief for Payson, allowing eight hits, one walk and three earned runs. He went 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs, a double and three RBIs.
Parker Logsdon went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Indians.
Payson (4-10) will host Quincy Notre Dame (15-1) in its next game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
