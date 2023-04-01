Raiders Shut Out Crimsons, Extend Win Streak to Four

QND baseball team preparing for Saturday's game against Jacksonville. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

Quincy -- Quincy Notre Dame baseball has been on a tear to begin the 2023 season, now sitting at 7-1 after Saturday afternoon's shut out win over Jacksonville 19-0.

Teams have had a difficult time coming into Ferd Niemann stadium and coming away with a victory, as the Raiders have now won five out of their first six games at home this season. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.