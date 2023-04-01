Raiders Shut Out Crimsons, Extend Win Streak to Four

Quincy -- Quincy Notre Dame baseball has been on a tear to begin the 2023 season, now sitting at 7-1 after Saturday afternoon's shut out win over Jacksonville 19-0.
Teams have had a difficult time coming into Ferd Niemann stadium and coming away with a victory, as the Raiders have now won five out of their first six games at home this season.
QND would get off to a good start at the bottom of the first inning after a walk and singles from seniors Dalton Miller and Brady Kindhart to give QND a 2-0 lead.
Miller gave credit to the team playing well all around today in route to the Raiders fourth consecutive win.
"I think everyone did there job today, pitchers through strikes, hitters hit and if we can play well all around like that it'll be pretty hard for teams to keep up with us," said Miller.
The next and final two innings would see the Raiders really put the game out of reach for the Crimsons as solid pitching from senior Tyler Dance and good all around hitting from QND would set the tone.
The Raiders would score seven runs in the bottom of the second.
Senior Jake Schisler would record a two RBI double, Miller two RBI single along with senior Alex Connoyer who would record an RBI single and junior Nolan Robb would have an RBI walk.
The third and final inning would see QND continue to carry their momentum over the Crimsons that would push their lead to a 19-0 shutout win, putting up 10 runs to end of the afternoon.
Several RBIs were tallied from senior Tucker Tollerton's single, a triple from Miller and a single from Kindhart.
The bottom of the third would see one of the best hits the day from senior Michael Stupavsky hitting a grand slam.
"The weather wasn't the best but what Tyler was able to do today on the mound was big for us and even though we were up by a lot Michael hitting that grand slam was a nail in the coffin today," said Miller.
This was QND's first shut out win of the season, in their last six games they've held opponents to under five runs five times while tallying 10 or more runs only being held under that total once last Monday against Hersey.
QND will have two more non conference games coming up when they host Hannibal next Wednesday at 5 pm and Glenwood next Saturday at 10 am.
"We always have good games with Hannibal, I'm familiar with a lot of their players and I'm anticipating that it'll be a great game and I know we'll be ready," said Head Coach Rich Polak.
Log In
