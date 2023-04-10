Jackson Connoyer 3.29.JPG

QND right-hander Jackson Connoyer winds up during Wednesday's game against Highland at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

RUSHVILLE, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame started its stretch of road games with a 11-0 win over West Central Conference foe Rushville-Industry on Monday.

QND right-hander Jackson Connoyer was the winning pitcher after going five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and allowing five scattered hits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.