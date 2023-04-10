RUSHVILLE, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame started its stretch of road games with a 11-0 win over West Central Conference foe Rushville-Industry on Monday.
QND right-hander Jackson Connoyer was the winning pitcher after going five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and allowing five scattered hits.
Brady Kindhart went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Dalton Miller went 2-for-4.
Colin Kurk went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Jack Linenfelser went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
The Raiders scored seven of its 11 runs during the fifth inning to close out the game.
QND (10-1) will play at Pittsfield (8-2) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Western softball defeats Unity in extras
Barry Western defeated Mendon Unity 6-5 in eight innings on a walk-off error during Monday's home conference softball game.
Skylar Bainter got the win in the circle for Western after going eight innings with 12 strikeouts. The right-hander allowed six hits and five runs.
Emma Dixon went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Wildcats.
Barry Western (4-2) will play at Liberty in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Illini West softball wins big over Lewiston
The Illini West softball team defeated Lewiston 11-1 in five innings in a road non-conference game on Monday.
Madalyn Boyer pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to earn the win for the Chargers.
Boyer and Reagan Reed both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs each.
Elly Krieg went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
A.J. Cook and Natalie Wibbell both went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Illini West (9-7) will host Havana in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Palmyra baseball falls to Unity
In a cross-state baseball showdown, Unity defeated Palmyra 13-8 in eight innings at Flower City Park on Monday.
Gage Bruns started the game for the Mustangs and went 2.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and six earned runs.
Avery Frese pitched 3.2 innings in relief with four strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Sawyer Allen picked up the win in relief for Unity after pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Colby Cook started the game for the Panthers and went five innings with three strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, no walks and six earned runs.
Drew Comer pitched the final three innings and was the losing pitcher. He went three innings with five strikeouts; while allowing two walks, seven hits and five earned runs.
Rayce Ragar went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, while Raeson Miller went 2-for-5 with a run and RBI.
Rylan Compton went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, while Gavin Greving went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI.
Palmyra (0-7) will play at Clark County (9-2) on Tuesday and host Monroe City (0-4) on Thursday.
Unity (4-4) will host West Hancock in its next game on Tuesday.
Payson Seymour softball falls to West Hancock
West Hancock defeated Payson Seymour 10-1 in Monday's softball game in Payson.
Abby Hagerbaumer was the losing pitcher after going 5.2 innings with four strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, 11 walks and nine earned runs.
Bryn Buescher went 2-for-3 for the Indians.
Payson Seymour (3-9) will play at Liberty in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Brown County holds on for win
The Brown County softball team defeated Triopia 7-6 in Monday's home game.
Klare Flynn went 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Katey Flynn went 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Addy Jones earned the win in the circle for the Hornets after going 5.2 innings with five strikeouts; while allowing three hits, 11 walks and six earned runs.
Brown County (5-4) will play at North Greene in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Marion County picks up first win of season
The Marion County baseball team defeated Van-Far 13-1 at home on Friday.
Joey Lagemann picked up the win on the mound after going 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs and a stolen base.
Root Cheney went 3-for-3 with a double, walk, three stolen bases, two runs and five RBIs.
Jackson Stewart went 3-for-4 with four runs, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Paden Olson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Marion County (1-3) will host Green City (2-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
