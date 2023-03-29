QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame brought the thunder in Wednesday's 14-4 home win over Highland, closing out the game in five innings.
Raiders third baseman Brady Kindhart hit two home runs, scored three runs and had three RBIs.
QND first baseman Dalton Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs.
Raiders center fielder Jake Schisler went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.
QND left fielder Nolan Robb hit a solo home run and designated hitter Tucker Tollerton hit a two-RBI double.
"The guys swung the bat pretty well today," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "Got some barrels on the ball, got some runners on and we were able to steal some bases today. What can you say? Brady had two home runs and Nolan Robb hit a home run today, so they swung the bat really well."
The Raiders took full advantage of five Highland errors.
Highland head coach Jeff Oenning said the Cougars struggled a bit against QND after opening the season off with two straight wins.
"We weren't hitting and they were hitting," Oenning said. "Plays we normally make, we weren't making. (QND) were going to hit the ball regardless of who they play, but there were some plays we felt like we gave them a few runs as you can tell with the five errors."
Two errors during the first inning helped QND march out to an early 4-0 lead.
The Raiders added three more runs in the second inning and had their biggest inning in the third when QND sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs.
QND freshman right-hander Jackson Connoyer got all the run support he needed during his varsity debut.
"I think it takes some of the pressure off of him being a freshman," Polak said. "Knowing that our offense is probably going to score some runs today. So he was able to relax and do what he needed to do."
Connoyer went 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win. He allowed no walks and just four hits.
"As a freshman you never know what you are going to get, but we had a pretty good idea," Polak said. "He's done a great job for our JV team and we put him in the fire today and he responded very well."
Kurk got the final out in relief, but not before loading the bases and allowing a grand slam to Cougars 3-hole hitter Cooper Bliven.
"Just ending it that way is good because we got a tough game against Knox County tomorrow," Oenning said. "We can hopefully build on that."
Highland went with sophomore right-hander Andrew Walter on the mound, normally a catcher and starting his first game of the season.
Walter was the losing pitcher after going 2.2 innings with two strikeouts and allowing 10 earned runs.
Gage Dawson pitched the remaining 1.1 innings in relief and had one strikeout and one earned run.
Highland used their top two pitchers in a conference win over Brookfield on Monday and rested them for Thursday's game.
"(Walter) has some good pitches," Oenning said. "He hung a couple of pitches, which they deposited it where they should. They gave them a chance to see where they were at. There's room to grow, but there's also some good flashes."
Highland (2-1) will play at Knox County (1-1) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"We are going to have a little practice in the morning and get some hitting in before we go," Oenning said. "Kind of get the feeling out and just talk about the stuff we didn't do well. Fix that hopefully and get ready for (Knox County)."
QND (5-1) will host Liberty (0-2) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"For Liberty, we'll come out and do our regular routine," Polak said. "We'll hit and get our work in pregame. Come out at 4:30 and get started."
