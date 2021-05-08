QUINCY — Ahead of the 2020 spring season, Quincy Notre Dame softball coach Eric Orne realized his team was on the cusp of making history as one of only six teams in Illinois to reach 1,000 wins.
“Before COVID hit last year, we knew we were 10 wins away and we actually kind of talked about it a little bit more,” Orne said.
As it did everything else, the coronavirus pandemic threw those plans of making history into the gutter for last year’s squad, but this season’s Raiders had a chance. They made good on that opportunity on Saturday as well, defeating Hardin Calhoun 14-0 and Liberty 10-4 to become the sixth team in Illinois High School Association history to reach the 1,000-win mark.
“It’s exciting. It just tells you, looking back, the tremendous tradition this school has had at the softball level, back from the early 80s until now,” Orne said. “It’s been 10 years since we won a sectional title and obviously we are trying to get back to that, but this is certainly an accomplishment I told the kids to be proud of and they got to be a part of it.
“It’s special.”
The special accomplishment came immediately after the Raiders (10-2) were done dispensing some vengeance. Calhoun handed QND its first loss of the season a week ago in a game the Raiders led by five before allowing the Warriors to come back. There was no comeback on Saturday, with QND 10 total hits and scoring 14 runs while holding Calhoun scoreless and taking a 14-0 victory in five innings.
Asked if she was more concerned with revenge or history coming into Saturday’s games, Raiders junior catcher Lindsey Fischer had an immediate answer.
“Revenge, if I’m going to be honest,” Fischer said. “In Edwardsville, we did not play them very well. We wanted to come in and at least beat Calhoun, but them beating us, that sat bad in my stomach for a little while. So, coming into today, the 1,000th win wasn’t on my mind until our second game.”
Fischer and pitcher Eryn Cornwell were nearly flawless against the Warriors, allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out three. Cornwell also came in to relieve Brooke Boden in the third inning of the second game and picked up that victory too, going four innings while allowing two hits and striking out three.
“Eryn comes in and gets it done,” Fischer said. “I can’t say it any other way. She’s the best pitcher in the area, in my opinion.”
Cornwell got it done at the plate, too. In the first game, she was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while sophomore Abbey Schreacke went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
The second game was more competitive, with Liberty actually leading QND 4-2 midway through the third inning.
“I knew they weren’t going to let us get it easily,” Fischer said. “They’re just like Camp Point, they are fighters.”
The Eagles (0-4) might not have come away with a victory, but coach Brad Bergman saw a lot for his team to take away from the competition.
“We put the ball in play,” Bergman said. “First couple of innings I thought, ‘Well crap, this team might be able to play.’ And they can. Our record doesn’t show it, but they’re getting better every time we play.
“We’re young. We’ve got six freshmen out on that field trying to compete against one of the better teams in the state, let alone the area.”
Fischer finished 3 for 4 with thee RBIs in the program’s 1,000th win, while Kailey Wall was also 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Haley Schertel was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.
“Being able to be a part of that feels really special to me,” Fischer said. “I’ve been a part of this program since I was in seventh grade, so being able to get that 1,000th win for Coach Orne was awesome.”
Now with that milestone out of the way, Orne said the girls need to focus on the goals they have for the rest of the season. Mainly, to win their first sectional title since 2011.
“I hope they get that opportunity and hope they understand they need to continue to work every day at practice to make sure we tighten things up,” Orne said. “If we can, this team could host a few postseason games and have a shot to get back to that final eight.”