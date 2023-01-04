QUINCY— New year, same rivalries.
Quincy Notre Dame wrestling faced crosstown adversary Quincy High in a triangular meet that also included Pittsfield on Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY— New year, same rivalries.
Quincy Notre Dame wrestling faced crosstown adversary Quincy High in a triangular meet that also included Pittsfield on Wednesday.
While QND came away with a 54-24 win over Pittsfield, the Raiders fell to the Blue Devils 68-6 in the final match.
Despite the outcome, the Raiders showcased standout performances from Brady Lair (132) and Jack Miller (160).
Lair was beaming after his match against Quincy — not because he achieved a pin and the only win against Quincy for his team, but simply for the love of the sport.
“I just like to go out there and wrestle,” said Lair. “I just go out and wrestle whoever coach tells me to. “
Lair had his opponent folded nearing a pin in the first period but was challenged by the Blue Devils wrestler Cale Mixer. In the second period he found his opportunity, body slamming Mixer straight into a pin at the end of the second period.
“I feel pretty good (about my performance),” said Lair. “I feel like we could have done better as a team but it is what it is… but I feel like we are all capable of winning the matches so we just have to keep putting in the work.”
The freshman said it feels great to face the team’s crosstown rival.
“It's my freshman year, all of this is really hyped up,” said Lair. “They're a much bigger school than us. I'm just glad we went out there and everyone wrestled as tough as they could.
The feelings were mutual for senior Jack Miller who relished over his third and final meet against QHS.
“It's always fun to go against cross-town rivals,” said Miller. “They’ve got some good kids. It's competitive, but at the end of the day they’re still people you practice with every once and a while. It’s fun.”
Miller pinned his Pittsfield opponent, Ethan Thompson, with one minute and 14 seconds left on the clock in the first period.
He later fell to Owen Uppinghouse of QHS, but had nothing but positive things to say about the opponent.
“Owen Uppinghouse is a stud,” said Miller. “I think anyone and their mom is gonna go out there and lose to him.”
Miller looks forward to seeing Uppinghouse on the mats in the coming tournament at Quincy Jan. 13-14.
“I better bring some new moves,” said Miller. “I got to catch him off guard.”
QND will compete in a triangular against Riverton and Carlinville on Thursday at Carlinville in their next meet.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.