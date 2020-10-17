QUINCY — Jamie Steinkamp turned disappointment into a fitting goodbye.
The Quincy Notre Dame senior tennis player lost a three-set match to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Agnes Cross in Saturday morning’s semifinals in the singles draw of the Class 1A QND Sectional.
Still, Steinkamp regrouped, got re-energized and returned with a game plan that worked, systematically beating SHG’s Semira El-Amin 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park.
“I played a little more smart, which made it a lot easier,” Steinkamp said. “I was tired out there, but not as bad as I could have been.”
Her victory helped the Raiders finish second in the team standings. SHG won the sectional title with 18 total points, followed by QND and Rochester with 15.
“I was a little upset after the first loss I had this morning because it would have meant I played in the final,” Steinkamp said. “It still felt really good that I contributed and placed pretty high in our sectional.”
Better yet, she was there at the end of a tumultuous season.
Steinkamp opened the season as the Raiders’ No. 1 singles player, but because of coronavirus concerns, she was forced to quarantine for two weeks in the middle of the season. Upon her return, she spent the remainder of the season taking all her classes online, giving a special nod to QND Principal Mark McDowell and the teachers for being so accommodating.
“I was so fortunate I was able to go all online and have that option,” Steinkamp said. “It saved me from getting taken out again and just being able to finish the season and say I completed four seasons really means a lot. Getting to do so well means a lot, too.”
This was the third straight season in which she placed in the top four at sectionals. As a sophomore, she was part of the second-place doubles team, and last year as a junior, she finished fourth in singles.
Both times, she played at the state tournament. This year, that won’t happen as the Illinois High School Association eliminated the state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“You have sectionals and you’re so pumped and ready for the next thing,” Steinkamp said. “And we just don’t get it. It’s kind of like weird and it’s not really hitting me right now. I know it will next week when it is when the state tournament was supposed to be.”
The weather felt like a state tournament with overnight temperatures dipping below 50 and winds whipping both days of the sectional.
“Throwing up the ball and trying to serve, it was going everywhere,” Steinkamp said. “It was crazy at times.”
Despite it all, she figured out a way to smartly go about winning her final match.
“Getting to compete in a sport I love playing, getting to succeed every year and playing great competition is really fun,” Steinkamp said.