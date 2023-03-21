QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame baseball held nothing back in their season opener, highlighting their eagerness to replicate last season's success.
With 32 wins and a regional championship under their belt, the Raiders made it clear that they are geared up for a repeat after trouncing Illini West in a swift 8-3 win Tuesday night.
“This was the first time we’ve played someone else besides our self (this season),” said QND head coach Rich Polak. “I think the guys were really anxious and really excited about getting out there.”
The excitement was evident after the success QND had after the first inning at bat, taking a 7-1 lead.
“They scored (one run) the first inning,” said senior Dalton Miller. “Coming back and responding with seven runs puts the hammer down on them pretty hard. Not only does it boost our morale but it damages theirs. Coming out with big momentum is definitely the tone we want to set.”
Miller went 2-for-4 with a double, run and two RBIs.
Jake Schisler went 3-for-3 with a walk, run and a RBI.
Michael Stupavsky went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Raider’s pulled out their secret weapon, sophomore pitcher Abram Wiewel from the bench for his varsity debut midway into the third inning.
“He is one of the hardest workers we have in our program,” said Polak. “He’s relentless, he attacks and he doesn’t care. He’s out there just to compete.”
During his first appearance on the mound, Wiewel struck out his first batter and followed with another strikeout to close the inning.
Wiewel won the game after pitching 3.2 innings, in relief of Evan Kenning, with five strikeouts.
“We just called him up (from JV) at the beginning of last week,” said Polak. “We brought him up because we really liked what he did in inner squads and he wasn’t afraid and did his job so we thought ‘let’s see what this guy’s got.’ He did pretty good today.”
Kenning started the game and went 2.1 innings with five strikeouts, while allowing four hits, four walks and two earned runs.
The Raiders are a seasoned team with 10 returning seniors in comparison to Illini West who is a much smaller and younger program.
“Illini West is a solid team,” said Polak. “They’re young. They are gonna be really good as time goes on”
Reece Shoup went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Illini West, while Colby Robertson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double.
Chargers starting pitcher Nick Bruns was the losing pitcher after going 2.2 innings with no strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, two walks and five runs.
After a successful evening for the Raiders, this is still just the beginning for QND baseball and their path to another dominating season.
“Our end goal is a state championship, of course,” said Miller. “But I think our overall goal is just to out-perform last year. We want to go undefeated in the regular season, we want to make a run at the playoffs and obviously end up with a state championship. With that goal in mind, we still just have to take it day by day, game by game.”
As the Raiders take on the season one game at a time, their focus centers toward their next matchup at Payson Seymour (1-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
