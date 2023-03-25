23 QND baseball.jpg

The 2023 Quincy Notre Dame varsity baseball team. Members include Simon Rabe, Evan Kenning, Brady Kindhart, Mason Winking, Tucker Tollerton, Jake Schisler, Dalton Miller, Michael Stupavsky, Alex Connoyer, Nolan Robb, Denver Bryan, Ethan Rose, Cale Linenfelser, Max Frericks, Jake Linenfelser, Colin Kurk, Ben Schwartz and Tyler Dance.

MACON, Mo. -- There may have been a delay in start time of the Macon Baseball Slam on Saturday, but Quincy Notre Dame was ready.

The Raiders defeated Kirksville 11-1 in six innings in the first game with starting pitcher Tyler Dance earning the win.

