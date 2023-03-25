MACON, Mo. -- There may have been a delay in start time of the Macon Baseball Slam on Saturday, but Quincy Notre Dame was ready.
The Raiders defeated Kirksville 11-1 in six innings in the first game with starting pitcher Tyler Dance earning the win.
QND had a pair of three-run home runs in the first game, hit by Dalton Miller and Tucker Tollerton. The Raiders closed out the game with a two-run homer by Alex Connoyer.
Nolan Robb also hit a two-RBI double in the first game.
The Raiders defeated Macon 14-1 in the second game with Jake Schisler getting the win on the mound.
Brady Kindhart hit a two-run home run in the second game.
Prior to QND's two games, Macon defeated Kirksville 3-2 in nine innings.
QND (3-0) will host Hersey in its next game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
