PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — Before turning their focus to a crosstown rivalry matchup with Quincy High School to end the season on Saturday, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team had revenge on the mind when it rolled into Pleasant Plains to face the Cardinals on Thursday night.
Last season, Pleasant Plains eliminated the Raiders in the Class 2A super sectionals with a 46-34 defeat, but on Thursday QND paid that loss back with interest in a 60-39 drubbing of the Cardinals on the road.
“Revenge was a little bit sweeter today,” Raiders coach Eric Orne said. “It’s good momentum going into our final game of the year.”
QND held a 10-6 lead with time winding down in the first quarter, but Pleasant Plains all-state guard Asya Smith scored two baskets in the final minute to tie the game at 10 after the first.
Smith had 16 points in the super sectional last season and was starting to heat up, but the Raiders shut down any momentum by hitting six 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 34-21 lead into halftime.
Abbey Schreacke had four of those 3-pointers and Lia Quintero had the other two, and both were in double figures by halftime. Both girls finished with a double-double, with Schreacke scoring 22 points and hauling in 12 boards and Quintero scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, and they combined to hit 10 threes.
“Abbey did Abbey things. I think she had 12 rebounds and seven assists too, so it was a big day for her,” Orne said. “Lia had some tough streaks but tonight she picked up some slack when they started to double down on Abbey. You could see the rest of the team’s confidence when she hit a couple of those, and the rest of the team bought in.”
The defense shut down Smith as well, holding her to 13 points and frustrating her and the rest of the Cardinals offense.
“I think we kind of wore her down. She is a tremendous player, but she had to do it all for them,” Orne said. “They were in it, you could tell there was a little passion there tonight to make sure we fought through some adversity when that came.”
Lexi Shaffer joined Quintero and Schreacke in double figures with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half, and senior Jordan Lepper had seven points with five coming in a 30-second stretch in the fourth quarter.
QND now heads into Saturday’s matchup with a three-game winning streak, and they will take on a Blue Devils team that has won its last four straight.
“Right now we are kind of on a high note and we need to carry it through,” Orne said.