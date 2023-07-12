QUINCY -- With Quincy Notre Dame volleyball shuffling the deck and working in some newcomers, the Raiders have been keeping busy in both practice and summer league as the fall season approaches.
QND competed in its third set of games in the Hannibal Summer League on Tuesday, with one more remaining for July 25.
The Raiders played a match against their rivals, Illini West, on Tuesday.
"I think it just gives us good practice this summer," said QND senior outside hitter Emma Hoing. "Getting in the reps and working more towards being a team, just because we have a lot of new players this year."
The Raiders graduated standout middle hitter Abbey Schreacke, as well as Laela Hernandez-Jones, Faith Kientzle and Lily Marth from last year's club.
QND has used the summer league and workouts to find out who will step up and take some of the open spots.
"I think our team is making a lot of progress right now," said QND head coach Courtney Kvitle. "Just becoming a team with the newcomers and figuring out that dynamic. Just getting some of our skills perfected. It's something we really haven't done before, so we've been in the gym this summer more than ever before."
Hoing and junior setter Annie Eaton will form the foundation of the 2023 team.
"They are going to have to fill some big (leadership) roles," Kvitle said. "We had some great players last year and we have some great players this year. Just with the new dynamic, we are going to have to learn to push through."
QND has big plans for sophomore Nora Wiley and junior Kourtney Keck for the upcoming season.
"I think you should keep your eye on Nora Wiley, a sophomore," Kvitle said. "She's going to have a really big impact on our team this year. She's worked really hard this offseason playing club volleyball and we can definitely see the impact that it's had. Same with Kourtney Keck."
With Hoing entering her senior season, she plans to take on more of a leadership role to help her younger teammates. Hoing said she has already noticed some improvement.
"Our middle is becoming more technical and she needs to learn how to become quicker," Hoing said. "Then, we have Nora on the outside, which she's been really good for us."
Hoing is a two-time West Central Conference First Team All-Conference selection, as well as a two-time honorable mention All-State honoree.
Hoing will play for Maryville University after she graduates and wants to use her senior season to better her game and be a better teammate.
"The main goal is state," Hoing said. "That's what we've always kind of been working toward. I think we really need to kick it into high gear early so we can use this season to work for the postseason."
The Raiders fell short of a state appearance last season after falling to Princeton in the Class 2A Super-Sectional.
It was the second straight season the Raiders fell one win shy of state, with QND looking for its first state trip since 2017.
"The goal is the same every year no matter what team that we have or what team that we don't have," Kvitle said. "We are really excited to see if all of our summer work has paid off and see what progress that we have made."
